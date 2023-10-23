The Big Picture Enys Men is a divisive and thought-provoking low-budget horror film that may not be for everyone, but if you appreciate its experimental oddity, it can grow on you like a nasty little fungus.

There have been several odd low-budget horror movies released over the last couple of years, but few are as divisive and thought-provoking as 2022's Enys Men. Mark Jenkin's slow-burn nightmare is not going to be for everyone... not by any stretch of the imagination. That being said, if you can lock into his experimental oddity, then you'll be sure to find a film that grows on you like a nasty little fungus. After wrapping it up, you might feel like you've gone mad, unable to crack the code on what this movie is about, or even if there's much at all to enjoy. It's an off-putting viewing experience that might feel as though it's taking you nowhere, but this is all very purposefully crafted by Jenkin. After 91 minutes, Jenkin masterfully places viewers in the mind of the film's protagonist, spiraling our viewing experience into an oddly satisfying viewing experience that hypnotizes viewers into a steady climb of discomfort. You might not have the clearest answers by the end of it all, but that's what makes Enys Men so rewarding.

But what is Enys Men about? Well, if you've never seen this film, but you're reading an ending explainer, you're honestly in luck, because there's not much about Jenkin's film to spoil. Enys Men is an avant-garde atmospheric horror experience that follows a woman simply dubbed "The Volunteer", played in a wonderful minimalistic performance by Mary Woodvine, as she spends her days working on an island off of the Cornish coast, where she collects data about the surrounding wildlife. The greatest focus of her studies happens to be on a particular flower, one that she tracks the growth of over the course of her stay. As her days move along, the line between what is real and what's in her head becomes more blurred, and we slowly lose touch with what is truly happening in the film's narrative.

'Enys Men' is a Challenging-Yet-Rewarding Watch

For most, Enys Men is bound to be a challenging viewing experience. This isn't the kind of movie where you're given a lot to work with, with loads of clear answers trickling along as the runtime ticks away. There's one surefire thing that everyone can agree on, though. Jenkin's film is about as great of a testament to the power of shooting on film as you can get. Enys Men is a crisp, beautiful watch that'll at least leave you breathing in its, forgive the term, "immaculate vibes". With "The Volunteer" decked out in wonderfully colorful rain jackets, gorgeous rocky bluffs, and mesmerizing shots of the ocean rolling over in piles of waves, at the very least, you're bound to enjoy this movie for the visual sensation that it provides. That said, the plot itself is as bare bones as it gets... but for good reason.

As Enys Men starts to wander through its off-putting narrative, you'll come to realize that this film is deeply interested in repetition. "The Volunteer" regularly walks outside the humble little cottage that she has been provided to study different aspects of the island. Sometimes she examines a rare flower as a fungus begins to develop over it, while other times, she will drop a rock into a long dark hole so that she can document the amount of time it takes before it hits the ground. Jenkin uses various long takes while we follow "The Volunteer" around to watch her work, giving the film a patient pace that allows your eyes enough time to zig-zag across the screen, digging for a hint to let you in on what's happening.

Nothing is Certain in 'Enys Men'

As she continues working, a deeper sense of unnerving begins to settle in. We catch glimpses of ghostly miners, a young girl whose relation we are uncertain of, reversed imagery, and frequent bursts of extremely disturbing imagery. Are any of these people real? Are these quick flashes of otherwordly occurrences actually happening, or are they a key into our protagonist's shifting mental state? Some might even say that these moments are purely meant to scare the audience, but Jenkin is too thoughtful of an artist for meaningless visual flourishes. "The Volunteer" gradually develops a form of fungus on her body, one that swallows up more of her body as the runtime moves forward. Enys Men might all feel like it's leading somewhere, but then the movie ends, and you're left without anything certain to hang onto at all. The movie ends with "The Volunteer" having grown a fungus across parts of her body, but there's no real three-act structure here, so you don't have that natural intuition that the ending has truly arrived. Eventually, the credits begin rolling, and we're left without any true sense of finality. That's where the fun really begins.

You Can Only Read 'Enys Men' Literally For So Long

You could walk away from Enys Men quite literally if you wanted to. "The Volunteer" did happen to grow a fungus over her body, came across ghostly miners, was regularly visited by a young lady, had frequent run-ins with nuns, and even had some sort of relationship with a boatman who often visited the island. The thing is, Jenkins does one of two things with all of these elements. Sometimes, he undoes the possibility of certain events. For instance, the boatman's actual state of living is in flux depending on where you're at in the movie. Early on, he appears to be real and brings supplies to the island for "The Volunteer" to live off of. As the movie goes on, it becomes made more and more clear that he might actually be dead, or that he might die in the future (there is a radio report that suggests a boatman dies in May 1973, even though "The Volunteer's" records are dated April 1973). By the end of the movie, you're not sure what to believe about what his true state of existence was in the first place.

Similarly, the young woman's appearances on the island are scattered throughout the movie and are illogical given that "The Volunteer" is supposed to be living there alone. There's hardly anything tangible to hang onto regarding the film's spooky miners, and the same goes for the nuns and singing children. It seems as if the only way that you could hang on to a literal reading of this movie is if you just didn't want to think about it anymore after the credits rolled.

'Enys Men' is Left Open to Interpretation

No, there is everything but a literal reading of Enys Men. By the time the credits roll, "The Volunteer" is covered in a fungus, as is the flower that she has been tracking the growth of throughout the movie. We've spent 91 minutes doing the same mundane tasks with her over and over again, day after day, and seeing some totally unanswerable things along the way. If anything, what we see in Enys Men's plot seems to be the product of someone's imagination running dangerously wild after being isolated for an extended period of time. "The Volunteer" seems to be visited by many people throughout the runtime, but all in unexplainable ways. Her work is meant to be done in isolation, not only conducted away from other people but literally on an island. After repeating the same menial tasks day after day with hardly anyone to talk to, it seems as though "The Volunteer" starts to make all of these things up in her head. With the repetition of tasks taking up every waking hour, and the only change that she really experiences being the fungal growth on the flower, "The Volunteer" starts to project that same growth onto herself. Enys Men isn't a literal movie at all, it's the story of a woman who projects her surroundings onto herself and creates an environment in her boredom.

Of course, there's no true answer as to what really happens at the end of Enys Men. You can take it that this fungus truly grew onto the body of "The Volunteer", or you can read the fungus and everyone that she interacts with as a figment of her imagination, brought on by an extended period of mind-numbing isolation. It might even be a strange tale of the island's history, and the horrors that the land has seen over the years. Either way, Enys Men isn't meant to have a clear ending. Really, its contents are meant to be studied in the way that "The Volunteer" studies the flower. You'll come initially for the film's incredible visual palette, yet if you revisit it, you'll find a Lynchian nightmare with no one correct reading. Enys Men might feel like it moves at a snail's pace, but after enough visits back to Jenkin's flick, your admiration for it might grow over you like a spooky fungus.