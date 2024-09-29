Enys Men is one of those movies that shows a stark contrast between critic and audience scores. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave the 2023 film an 86% fresh score, while audiences had a whopping 22% rotten score. This contrast makes sense, as anyone who went into Enys Men assuming it would be a modern, entertaining horror film was about to have their expectations thrown out the window. Enys Men, which is the Cornish translation for "Stone Island," is not fast-paced, nor explicitly horror, and not even a full comprehensive narrative. It’s more so an experience — a portal into a Cornish Island in 1973, witnessing the repeated mundane tasks of a scientist making daily nature observations on an island that becomes stranger each day. Director Mark Jenkin did this intentionally and wanted audiences to view the film and make their own interpretations of the themes, such as manipulating the concept of time and using repetition and nature as pieces to his intricate, unsolvable puzzle.

What makes Enys Men memorable and respected by critics is how well it transports audiences back to the 1970s. Jenkin not only directed the film, but also wrote, edited, and did the cinematography and music. His complete creative control resulted in a strong, unsettling mood and sense of isolation throughout its entirety. The cast is limited, with Mary Woodvine as the lead, only identified in the credits as “The Volunteer.” The only other notable characters are John Woodvine (“The Preacher”), Edward Rowe (“The Boatman”), and Flo Crowe ("The Girl"). The cast is small, the cottage is tiny; hell, even the island itself is minuscule, helping reinforce the theme of isolation, which also limits what the audience has to pay attention to. The characters, everyday items used, clothing, setting, nature, edits, zooms, atmosphere, and sound all contribute to its vintage feel. Enys Men is not as much entertainment as it is a portal to another place at another time that is interchangeably familiar and foreign.

What Film Techniques Were Popular in the 1970s?

Most movies from the 1970s were visually distinct compared to film today. The film stock used created a grittier aesthetic that was far more grainy than what audiences are used to with digital cameras. Film cameras would often drift in and out of focus, and the lack of digital made it more costly to re-shoot scenes for visual perfection. Movies were often filmed on 16mm or 35mm film cameras, and the hand-held camera (or “Steadycam”) was not invented yet, leading to shakier camera shots — especially when panning and zooming. This resulted in shots that felt more personal and amateur, like home videos or a documentary. Techniques in '70s cinema also varied from today due to cinematography, as naturalism was more mainstream in cinema. Filmmakers often used natural lighting and raw, unpolished shots. The editing was often slow paced, opting for longer scenes and lingering shots. Color technology was less advanced as well, leading to primary colors appearing saturated and vibrant. Sound design was also less advanced, often feeling more ambient and pronounced than clear and directional.

Culturally, the '70s marked the rise of independent cinema, partially due to evolving mainstream culture, but also due to the ending of the Hays Code restrictions that plagued American Cinema since the '30s. This led to films that felt more personal. Filmmakers took more risks and leaned in towards more experimental stories and effects, often using complex stories, non-linear timelines, and moral ambiguity. Nowadays, the '70s is considered a golden age for darker, gritter films with experimental elements, and openness towards cultural critique. Jenkin employs this in Enys Men, as the film, although ambiguous, is some reflection of humanity in one capacity or another.

Mark Jenkin Transports Audiences Back to the '70s Through Time in 'Enys Men'

Mark Jenkin is able to transport audiences back to 1973 by optimizing the location/setting, as well as the everyday objects to create an aged mise-en-scène. Jenkin used a silent 16mm Bolex camera, which only has three different settings and shoots for just 27 seconds at a time. His options were to do a focus pull, run the shutter, or move the camera. Due to this, Jenkin decided to “go for it and shoot the s*** out of everything on a zoom lens.” Doing this effectively mimicked '70s style cinematography and camera work by using older technology to begin with. He also used a zoom lens, switching between crash and creeping zooms that dominated '70s cinema. What's also notable is the film grain. Especially in dark scenes, the grain dominates the frame, creating an aged aesthetic.

All the technology in Enys Men is ancient compared to the age of A.I. and iPhones. Mary uses petrol to power a generator to get electricity at the cottage, her old radio is her only means of contact with the outside world, and at night, while the generator is off, she reads in bed by candlelight. Jenkin often brings attention to objects, either in nature or manufactured items that are outdated or no longer exist. Whether it’s the old radio, the generator, tea kettle, or cottage décor. Jenkin made Enys Men with a small crew and budget, so the way he conceptualized the film is very much reminiscent of a low-budget '70s film, down to his own crew’s equipment. The sound design also contributes to its vintage feeling. Jenkin used a silent camera, relying on Foley sound only, and dialogue needed to be re-recorded and added back later. This results in slight inconsistencies between sound and picture.

The use of color also factors in, and Jenkin contrasts the muted color shades of nature on the island with Mary’s red raincoat. The raincoat sticks out, partially due to the contrast compared to its surroundings, and partially due to its particular hue. With Jenkin using a film camera instead of a digital one, the red captured is a unique, bright shade. This was Jenkin’s intention, as he wanted the color to look like “70s red.” This distinct red is only noticeable in older cameras, reinforcing the illusion that Enys Men wasn’t made in modern times. Jenkin said it best: "Digital just doesn’t do red like film does red. Digital does amazing things, but what it doesn’t do well is red."

What Is the Meaning Behind 'Enys Men'?

With Enys Men, Jenkin prioritizes mood and atmosphere over narrative. In a way, his work is reminiscent of Ingmar Bergman's Persona (1966) or Maya Deren's Meshes of the Afternoon (1943). Both are visually stunning but have unnerving undertones. None have a clear direction or plot, and feel more like incongruent dreams than stories. Despite the lack of plot, they each have distinct factors that tease a narrative, but never make it comprehensive or understandable. While movies are typically entertaining, these types of films are for personal expression. In order to be appreciated, viewers need to have the mindset of walking through a museum rather than going to an amusement park.

With all being said, it completely makes sense why the Rotten Tomatoes score is reflected positively by critics and negatively by audiences. The typical horror fan wants exciting, dopamine-inducing twists and turns, while film critics may be more likely to go in with a blank slate and open mind — less focused on entertainment factors and more on vision, skill, and execution. Enys Men does not mislead audiences, it's just different from the norm. Jenkin compares his film to silent cinema due to adding in all the Foley and dialogue during editing, but it's also reminiscent of a silent film with its slow pace, visual emphasis, and limited setting. He is open to others not liking or understanding his film due to its experimental, ambiguous nature. He embraces it: "Enys Men is a film that can be difficult to grasp. Some take it as a ghost story, others as an allegory for nature, and some simply see a woman living on a remote Cornish island. But the film is beautiful in its mystery."

Enys Men is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

