Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley will help bring the story of racing driver and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari to the screen. According to Deadline, the three have been cast in director Michael Mann's upcoming film Ferrari.

Driver will play Ferrari in the film. He is well known for playing Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Driver's other previous work includes 2021's House of Gucci, The Last Duel, and Annette. He will also appear in the upcoming films 65, and White Noise. Hugh Jackman was previously cast to play Ferrari in the film. Cruz will play Laura, Ferrari's wife. Her previous work includes this year's The 355, 2021's Official Competition, and Parallel Mothers. Woodley will play Lina Lardi, Ferrari's mistress. She is well known for playing Amy Juergens in The Secret Life of the American Teenage. Her other previous work includes 2021's The Last Letter from Your Lover, The Fallout, and The Mauritanian. She will also star in the upcoming films Misanthrope and Robots.

In the film, Ferrari (now retired from driving) is facing possible bankruptcy on the company he and his wife built a decade ago. The couple is also struggling in their marriage, with the mourning for one son and the acknowledgment of another. Ferrari then decides to roll the dice on one race, the Mille Miglia, which runs 1,000 miles across Italy.

Image via Mediapro Studio

RELATED: 'Tokyo Vice' Release Date Set for Michael Mann's True Crime Series on HBO Max

Mann also co-wrote the film's screenplay. His previous directing work includes 2015's Blackhat, 2009's Public Enemies, and 2006's Miami Vice. "Being able to have these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley, bring to life these unique characters on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled," said Mann. He will also produce the film through his Moto Productions Banner. Mann has been working on multiple iterations of the film for two decades. The late Troy Kennedy Martin also co-wrote the film. His previous work includes 2004's Red Dust, 1988's Red Heat, and 1972's The Jerusalem File.

The film is based on the book Enzo Ferrari - The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates. STX will be handling the film's domestic and international rights. "Ferrari is so much more than a story about a man and his machine," said Adam Fogelson (STXfilms Motion Picture Group's Chairman). "It is an extraordinary and emotional story that Michael has been developing for years and the entire team at STX is looking forward to the start of production with this dream cast and filmmaker." P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, and Gareth West will be producers for the film. Niel Juul will be an executive producer.

No official release date has been announced for Ferrari. Production is scheduled to start in May.

2022 Academy Award Nominations: The Biggest Surprises and Snubs With the nominations announced for the 94th Academy Awards, it's time to look at what did and didn't make the cut.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email