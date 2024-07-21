The Big Picture EO, directed by Jerzy Skolimowski, is a unique film that follows the life of a donkey named EO as he navigates the human world.

The film does not use traditional techniques to humanize the animals, portraying EO solely as a real donkey without access to language.

EO encourages empathy for animalkind and inanimate objects, raising questions about consciousness and moral responsibility.

EO, directed by Jerzy Skolimowski, won the Jury Prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and, after doing better than you might expect in theaters, was rewarded with an Academy Award nomination for Best International Feature Film. Its success with audiences is only a little surprising. EO is a film unlike most others. EO follows the titular donkey, a former circus performer who – through the intervention of circumstance – is free in the wild. Eo roams Europe, encountering humans who treat him both cruelly and kindly.

There are versions of similar "animal in a human world" stories that take us inside the animal's mind, either through voiceover, as in A Dog's Purpose, or by imagining all nonhuman animals as able to "speak" to each other, as in Babe. EO does not use any of these humanizing techniques, preferring to maintain the illusion that EO is a "real" donkey, with no access to language. It's a restrictive template as the life of a donkey does not lend itself to narrative. But even though very few movies attempt this kind of storytelling, the number of films like EO is not zero. War Horse, Steven Spielberg's horse's-eye view of World War I, employed a similar narrative structure. Farther back, Au hasard Balthazar, Robert Bresson's 1966 classic, also features a donkey protagonist; EO was inspired by that film. It's difficult to make a film about an animal that can't communicate in language, of course. But if it's so hard, why do we keep doing it?

What is 'EO' About?

We first encounter EO in the middle of performing his circus act. The performance itself is dreamlike and strange. Under red strobe lights, EO pretends to be dead so that his partner, Kasandra (Sandra Drzymalska), a human performer, can pretend to bring him back to life. This is a destabilizing way to begin, and it's a few minutes before we can even get our bearings. And, immediately after we realize that EO performs in the circus, that circus goes bankrupt, while under pressure from animal rights activists protesting its abuse of animals. EO is separated from Kasandra, and his heartbreak at this separation sets him on his path.

EO is sold to a glamorous horse farm, where his relationship to the pampered thoroughbreds appears to be one of subdued contempt. Or at least, that is what the editing seems to imply. EO watches as the temperamental horses are shampooed to a glisten and photographed alongside fashion models, while he is tasked with pulling a wagon. After an incident demonstrates that the humble EO is a poor fit for this environment, he's moved to a farm where children with disabilities are taught to care for animals, a job which seems to bring him some fulfillment. But a surprise visit from Kasandra on his birthday, cut all too short, reminds him of what he has lost. In an attempt to follow Kasandra home, he escapes from his enclosure, and ends up lost in the woods.

From here, EO wanders the countryside, getting caught up in a variety of human dramas. Often, he encounters animal cruelty, and sometimes, he is the victim of it. As a donkey, he cannot communicate with humans very well, and yet they frequently project their own meaning onto him. After he disrupts a soccer game, the winning team parade him down the street and share the victory with him. When hooligans from the losing team show up, EO becomes a target for their revenge, and they beat him savagely.

EO recovers, and a few more adventures leave him stranded by the side of the road, where he is adopted by Vito (Lorenzo Zurzolo), a kind hitchhiker. Vito decides to bring EO along on a return home to his stepmother's palatial estate in Italy. Here, he witnesses one final human soap opera, as the relationship between Vito and his mother (played in a surprise appearance by Isabelle Huppert), turns out to be quite lurid. A brief memory of Kasandra, spurs EO to escape once more, in one final pursuit of lost love.

'EO' Encourages Empathy With Animalkind

Immediately after EO fades to black, a title card lets us know that the film was made out of "love for animals and nature." In interviews, Skolimowski has referred to his film as his "private protest against the way people treat animals so unbelievably badly." For his part, though not a vegetarian, Skolimowski cut down on his meat consumption, but confessed that he still eats meat, but it makes him feel a little guilty.

This message comes across loud and clear on screen. Twice, EO encounters the industrial mistreatment of animals, most notably when he is put to work at a fox farm, where animals are harvested for fur. In another scene, he encounters hunters in the woods, their green laser scopes cutting anonymously through the night in one of cinematographer Michał Dymek's many elaborate, breathtaking compositions. After a shot rings out, EO shares a moment with the wolf the hunters have killed, as it dies. Dymek's camera, often creatively distracted, makes time to observe the goings of other animals, even dropping to insect level to observe ants, and a web-spinning spider.

The bond the film encourages between the audience and EO is the source of its power. Though EO doesn't speak, Skolimowski allows us frequent glimpses inside his mind. These take the form of sudden flashes of memory, always of his beloved Kasandra. There are also long abstract sequences, each of them tinged with red light to evoke EO's circus act, that are heavily implied to be the donkey's dreams. These dreams do not give us much clue as to EO's inner mind, but they do elevate him in our mind as a creature capable of deep thinking. The result is that Skolimowski can show EO gazing at something, and we believe him to be contemplating it meaningfully.

There's More to 'EO' Than a Call to Veganism

Skolimowski is a veteran of the film industry whose his career has gone through countless phases. He first encountered Au Hasard Balthazar when it was the only film to beat one of his own, Walkover, on Cahiers du Cinema's "best of 1966" list. There may be a touch of cagey marketing to his insistence that EO is primarily a piece of environmentalist film making. It's hard not to notice that the ending title card leans into the director's animal-lover bonafides primarily to lend weight to the assurances that "no animals were harmed during the making of this film." But if there's something else going on in EO, what might that be?

Skolimowski, along with many critics, fell into the habit of complementing the "expressive" eyes of the Sardinian donkey. EO was played by six donkeys over the course of production. But elsewhere, the director acknowledged the Kuleshov effect – the ancient film experiment that purports to demonstrate that moviegoing audiences will project various emotions onto the image of a man with a blank expression, all depending on a secondary image that accompanies the first. The Kuleshov effect is clearly at play in EO, a film that relies for its meaning on extremely subtle editing choices (and was cut by Agnieszka Glińska). When we cut directly from a dying wolf to Eo's sad eyes, we imagine him to be experiencing sorrow and empathy. That effect relies on the editing, not on the performance of the donkey actor.

In other words, our sense of what it means for an actor/donkey to have "expressive" features is completely at odds with an actor/donkey whose facial features are given meaning by the editing choices. And, as beautiful as EO's big, soft, eyes may be, it's true that the editing supplies most of his performance. Our sense of EO's awareness and agency is an illusion. It's worth asking whether this, in some ways, undermines the film as an argument for treating animals better. We may love EO, and weep at his sadness. But if we think of EO as more than just a donkey, will we really transfer our empathy for him onto other animals whose dreams we have not shared?

Surprisingly, 'EO' Appears to Extend its Empathy to Inanimate Objects

Au Hasard Balthazar translates to "Balthazar at random," which refers to that film's donkey's powerlessness in the hands of man and fate. Jean Luc Godard famously said "this film is really the world in an hour and a half." As Balthazar was traded hand to hand, at random, the camera that followed him was given the pretext to observe a variety of humans. Of course, this is only true because the plot contrives to make it true. Likewise, War Horse appears to be more of a comment on "the world," as it is ravaged by senseless war.

The films that are most similar to these are not about animals at all, they're about objects. The Red Balloon, and the Safdie Brothers' modern update The Black Balloon, both feature inanimate objects with some form of magical consciousness, drifting among human dramas. Films like Twenty Bucks and Gun each follow their titular hero prop as it repeatedly changes hands, taking us on similar tours of the world.

Strangely, in suggesting that more than just humans are entitled to empathy, EO at times appears to be expanding the scope of its care to include not only animals, but inanimate objects. A lot of this suggestion is made during EO's dream sequences. In his dreams, he flies through the air and dances with a wind turbine. He imagines himself as a Boston Dynamics-style robot dog, contemplating its own reflection in a puddle. But even elsewhere, the camera settles into the POV shot of a mechanical crane at a junkyard.

These digressions are enthralling. But they certainly belie the notion that EO responsibly creates empathy only when it can be channeled into virtuous behavior when the audience leaves the theater. Rather, the film is a meditation on the nature of consciousness. Where does the moral responsibility to be kind to each other come from? It's a difficult question to answer if we must rely on our imaginations to have a sense of each other as conscious beings like ourselves – and the same imagination can project intention into a machine. These questions seem to be EO's true concern. They may also lead us to the conclusion that we should be kinder to animals. What philosophy wouldn't? But it's a more circuitous route.

