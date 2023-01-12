EO begins in a circus ring, where the film's titular donkey performs a captivating performance with his devoted human caretaker. As the scene moves forward — flourished with ravishing red gel filters and strobing lights — the benign act adopts a sense of brutality that perfectly encapsulates the singular vision of EO. This remarkable movie constantly oscillates between an idyllic and horrific fairytale, unlike any animal fable seen on the big screen before. Now playing in select U.S. theaters, Jerzy Skolimowski's EO has bewitched critics worldwide since its Cannes Film Festival premiere last spring, where it tied for the prestigious Jury Prize.

An unorthodox adaptation of the 1966 Robert Bresson film Au Hasard Balthazar, EO follows an ex-circus donkey as he traverses the cruel landscapes of modern-day Europe and encounters the very best and worst of humankind. Rebellious in its unconventional filmmaking, Skolimowski's epic portrayal of Eo's journey radically captures the interiority of the pure creature's experience as an observer of the contemporary world collapsing into hell in the hands of humans. Wishing to sidestep the traditions of narrative filmmaking, the director discovered truthfulness in his donkey actors, tapping into their natural behavior and innocence to elevate them to some of the most compelling onscreen energies in recent cinema. From Triangle of Sadness to The Banshees of Inisherin, movies from the past year have utilized the harmless presence of donkey characters in contrast to the savagery of humankind, but neither of those films spotlights their hoofed characters with the ingenious manner of EO. Moreover, Skolimowski and the creative team behind EO have constructed the film with methods that turn their central donkey hero into an absolute movie star.

RELATED: 'EO' Trailer Showcases Life Through the Eyes of a Donkey

Eo begins his journey as part of a Polish traveling circus, where he is cherished and protected by his human trainer. However, when an animal rights activist group dismantles the show, Eo is taken away from the only life he knows, and his saga of being shuffled from place to place begins. On his grueling adventure, the donkey moves from Poland to Italy, encountering folks from all walks of life who show the creature both heart-warming compassion and hideous maltreatment. At a succinct 86 minutes in length, EO leans into its straightforward framework to focus on conceptual visual and narrative languages to build the expressive spirit of the donkey's tragic story. Through these intricate approaches, EO can elevate its non-human protagonist and transcend our notions of what an onscreen animal story can be.

A Visual Approach to Make This Donkey the Star

Image via Los Angeles Times

EO's visual approach to establishing the point of view of its donkey icon is one of the film's most indelible and transfixing components. Since Eo's character is not given a trite, expected form of voiceover narration in the style of other movies, the audience's understanding is more informed by Eo's sensory experiences, primarily visual. Shot by Polish cinematographer Michal Dymek, the movie's visual language teeters between portraying the captivating liberation and inhumane brutality Eo goes through on his travels.

From EO's first frame, red plays a significant role in reflecting both the violence and compassion of the donkey's experience, a chromatic leitmotif repeatedly returning throughout the movie's runtime as Eo hurtles towards his ultimate fate, somewhere between a fantasy and a nightmare. One powerful scene that utilizes red gel filters shows Eo walking through a field of modern windmills, where the camera suddenly inverts, depicting the donkey's precarious standing in the contemporary world. Dymek uses expansive wide shots to establish Eo in his ever-changing surroundings, along with powerful close-ups that tap into the virtuous spirit of the donkey and the expressiveness of his kind eyes. This oscillation in the camera work effectively captures Eo's odyssey by maintaining hyper-focus on the animal's understanding of his physical surroundings. Also notable to the film's progression is a gradual visual shift that emerges as it moves from a bucolic sensibility to grotesque, industrialized landscapes as Eo travels from East to West, mirroring his diminishing freedom as the film makes its way to its dramatic finale. Since Skolimowski's idea of EO works outside narrative conventions in favor of excavating the viewpoint of his protagonist, the hypnotic and enigmatic cinematography of the movie powerfully attunes itself to capturing Eo's consciousness and bringing audiences closer to the uncorrupt donkey. The ingenuity of EO's cinematography has enraptured viewers since the film's first screenings, most recently earning the Best Cinematography award for Dymek at the National Society of Film Critics Awards on January 7.

The Narrative Language Shows a Donkey's Struggle

Skolimowski's bizarre concept of featuring his donkey star in EO is most deeply illustrated through the film's unusual narrative language. EO unfolds in a picaresque manner, capturing the dilemmas of magnificence and horror that Eo faces. Supporting this episodic form are the movie's rapid edits and nonlinear progression, which work to simulate the donkey's limited understanding of the chaotic human world around him. "We knew that we didn't want the story to be told in the traditional three-act Hollywood structure," Skolimowski said in a recent interview. This aversion to a conventional narrative construction aids tremendously in anchoring the film from Eo's perspective, perfectly embodying the mystery of the animal experience that humans can never fully comprehend.

Furthermore, unlike other movies featuring central animal characters, this work avoids anthropomorphizing Eo or making him a wholly understandable character from the philosophy of human emotion. Although uncommon, EO's freedom from narrative tradition permits Skolimowski to rely on the cinematic qualities of his four-legged superstar that inspired the director to create the film. Skolimowski has said "the expression of his eyes was somewhat of a comment on what he sees," exemplifying Eo's position as an innocent spectator of a twisted contemporary world. Admiringly emotive in a nearly melancholic manner, the donkeys portraying Eo move through the film with muted energy, giving them an intriguing onscreen magnetism and authority that allows them to hold the film's focus throughout its entire runtime. In contrast to the imaginative approach with which Eo's character is showcased, the movie's human performances are nearly pushed to the background in favor of accentuating the donkey instead. Usually depicting debauched, insatiable personalities, the human actors quickly enter and exit the narrative, allowing the film to maintain a hyper-focus on Eo. The most notable human performance comes just before EO reaches its conclusion, with the iconic Isabelle Huppert making a gasp-worthy surprise cameo as one of the shady characters that crosses Eo's path. This fearless strategy of using actors as side characters revolving around the central character of Eo is one of the film's most fascinating components of its extraordinary narrative language.

En masse, Skolimowski's EO is one of the past year's most creative, electrifying cinematic visions. Coming from an 84-year-old director, EO extraordinarily pushes the boundaries of filmmaking to create a cutting-edge viewing experience unlike any other in recent memory. Through Skolimowski's bold visual and narrative ideas, he has used the movie to heighten the six donkeys who portray Eo's character (Ettore, Hola, Marietta, Mela, Rocco, and Tako) to the level of bonafide movie stars. Through EO's meandering journey in a world where other animals are entrapped and subjected to the horrors of humanity, Skolimowski produces an impactful work that asks viewers to question their exchanges with the world around them. EO can be seen in theaters across the U.S. ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, where the film is contending for a place in the Best International Film race as Poland's official entry.