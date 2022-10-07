The world is an enigmatic place when seen through the eyes of a gray donkey, the new trailer for Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO is a testament to that. The hypnotic clip gives us a rare glimpse of the world we live in from the melancholic eyes of EO, who begins his life as a circus animal but is sent to a farm where he denies eating out of the grief. A shot of horses running wild gives us an idea of his own aspiration to be free. He soon escapes making his way to a Polish town where a man adopts him and his adventures continue. EO's emotions are raw and captured beautifully to reflect our own from fears, and tears to joyrides expect everything from this movie. Directed by 84-years-old Polish master Skolimowski, the feature looks equal part surreal and lucid.

The winner of the Jury Prize of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, EO is told through the vignettes from the titular gray donkey’s perspective and immaculately portrays an animal’s griefs and joys. The feature will certainly connect with pet parents around the world who always wondered how the world feels like to their favorite animal. The landscapes and cinematic appeal of the feature only add to the beauty of story telling. Though an animal, EO’s journey like many of us is equal part pain and pleasure though it remains to be seen how the creature responds after seeing the best and worst of humanity.

EO is played by six different donkeys named Taco, Ola, Marietta, Ettore, Rocco, and Mela. Starring alongside them are polish actors Sandra Drzymalska as Kasandra, Lorenzo Zurzolo as Vito, Mateusz Kościukiewicz as Mateo, and Isabelle Huppert as the Countess.

The feature inspired by Robert Bresson’s 1966 classic Au Hasard Balthazar is written and produced by Skolimowski and his longtime collaborator Ewa Piaskowska while Jeremy Thomas serves as executive producer and Eileen Tasca co-produce. The surreal cinematography is attributed to cinematographer Michał Dymek.

EO arrives in theatres in New York on November 18 and in Los Angeles on December 2. Meanwhile, you can check out the trailer and synopsis below: