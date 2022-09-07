Just ahead of the series premiere on Disney+, Collider is happy to exclusively share a brand-new clip for National Geographic's new six-part wildlife series Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory starring the titular renowned National Geographic Explorer, Photographer, and Cinematographer Bertie Gregory. The upcoming series will premiere on the streaming service tomorrow on Thursday, September 8.

The new 1-minute-26-second clip for the upcoming series is titled "Lion Cubs" and sees Gregory and co. following a group of lions. More specifically, a mother and her three cubs. He is able to provide the audience with clear exposition about the trio as they move from place to place, citing the mother's want to ensure that her cubs' scent does not build up in one spot so that predators could more easily find them. The clip also sees the cubs at play, which Gregory points out as training as they practice their hunting by circling a vulture.

Described as "Indiana Jones meets David Attenborough," Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory is a modern take on the wildlife documentary with it not just chronicling the stories of the animals that are being filmed but also tells the behind-the-scenes-stories of the filmmakers' journey as Gregory and his team enter the as hostile environments to film. Gregory finds himself swimming with hammerhead sharks off of Costa Rica, facing down leopard seals in freezing Arctic water, and crossing crocodile-infested water during a thunderstorm, among many other wildlife stories and challenges. "Plans are quick to change and scripts are not stuck to as equipment malfunctions and break, the weather rapidly changes, and the animals are rarely helpful in the filmmaking process. "For all Bertie’s self-knowing and playful humor, his job is as every bit as difficult and dangerous as you imagine."

Gregory is a 27-year-old wildlife filmmaker and photographer that graduated with a zoology degree from the University of Bristol in 2014 and has a fairly successful career, being rewarded several accolades including being named a National Geographic Young Explorer, Youth Outdoor Photographer of the Year, and Zenith Scientific Exploration Society Explorer. He began assisting legendary big cat photographer Steve Winter on assignment for National Geographic soon after his graduation and has since gone on to shoot multiple documentaries for Nat Geo, with his first solo assignment for National Geographic having tracking and filming the elusive coastal wolf on Vancouver Island's west coast and would go on to become the foundation for Wildlife, the first digital series for Nat Geo WILD, Bertie has recently completed work on a new National Geographic digital series set in South Georgia.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 8. Check out the brand-new exclusive clip for the upcoming series down below.