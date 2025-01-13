If you think about some of the best epic movies of all time, it’s understandable if lofty dramas come to mind first. Think about films along the lines of Lawrence of Arabia, Seven Samurai, or even The Lord of the Rings, if you want to look at fantastical epics. Such movies might have action and adventure elements, or even a little by way of comedic relief, but they can often also be called dramas.

A good many epic films tell historical stories, and treat such tales with gravitas, but certain epics – especially those of a more fictional nature – are willing to get a little more broadly comedic. The following epic movies can all be considered comedies as well as epics, thereby standing out and often being easy to recommend to anyone who might be a little burnt out on more traditional/serious-minded epics.

10 'O Lucky Man!' (1973)

Directed by Lindsay Anderson

Not only is O Lucky Man! an epic movie (the 184-minute runtime plays a part there) and a comedy, but it also counts as a musical of sorts. It does pretty much whatever it wants and cares little about your ability to keep up all the while, even if the premise, technically speaking – which involves an idealistic young salesman going on a series of adventures/misadventures – is relatively straightforward.

It's all in the execution; that’s what makes O Lucky Man! something of a comedy, albeit an unconventional and unapologetically offbeat one. It’s the longest and boldest entry in the Mick Travis trilogy, which had all its films directed by Lindsay Anderson, with Malcolm McDowell playing the titular character. That might also qualify it as the best, but it’s understandable why it might not be for everyone, at the end of the day.

9 'Beau Is Afraid' (2023)

Directed by Ari Aster

Words inevitably fail to adequately describe a movie like Beau Is Afraid, which is the most out-there and unconventional movie Ari Aster has directed to date. For as difficult as a plot synopsis might be, here goes nothing: Beau Is Afraid is about a man who is either on the verge of a panic attack or having a series of panic attacks consistently, and what happens when he’s required to travel a great distance to attend his mother’s funeral.

Things start nightmarish and just get all the more strange with every passing scene, but Beau Is Afraid is also oddly funny alongside being alarming, shocking, and grotesque. There’s a committed Joaquin Phoenix performance at its center, and it’s all extremely well-made and representative of a clear vision on the part of Aster… but boy, is it weird.

8 'Short Cuts' (1993)

Directed by Robert Altman

The title here arguably lies, in the sense that Short Cuts is not a short movie. This Robert Altman film runs for over three hours, but that duration shouldn’t be a deterrent. It is, in actuality, one of the legendary director’s very best movies, and could well be the film of his that most effectively balances comedy and drama, to the point where it can be described as an epic comedy.

There’s also not much of a discernible and/or central plot here, because Short Cuts is all about various people living in Los Angeles who all have their personal problems, and whose stories sometimes intersect. It can be compared quite fittingly to Magnolia, though that film is admittedly more melodramatic and less focused on delivering moments of comedy alongside all its drama/tragedy.

7 'Love Exposure' (2008)

Directed by Sion Sono

Things get even trickier to describe, as far as narratives go, with Love Exposure. As you might expect from the title, the romance genre does factor in here, but Love Exposure also has a four-hour runtime to play around with, so you best believe that it’s also a comedy, an epic, an action movie, and a drama about faith/religion – and more, somehow – all at once.

The result is something knowingly dizzying and eventually exhausting, but Love Exposure does undeniably succeed at being subversive, persistently unpredictable, and oftentimes darkly funny. Perhaps one viewing is enough, but anyone who’s ever had the feeling that they’ve seen it all as far as cinema is concerned ought to check this one out, principally because it might confirm to them that no, they have not, indeed, seen it all; at least not yet. Maybe they will have by the time this gargantuan film is over.

6 'Babylon' (2022)

Directed by Damien Chazelle