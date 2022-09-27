With the popularity of House of the Dragon growing in recent weeks, some viewers are, perhaps, tuning into the world of Westeros for the very first time. For many others, however, the land of dragons and family disputes has been a place they've visited before in the critically-acclaimed show Game of Thrones.

For ten years, viewers have seen it all with HBO's fantasy epic: betrayal, major character deaths, game-changing plot twists, and a whole lot of dragons and nudity. The fantasy show has left audiences captivated and has featured scenes that have been water-cooler topics of discussion for a decade. Whether it is fights between the undead and humans or fire-breathing dragons murdering thousands, these are the moments that have left audiences hooked and stunned.

The Battle at Hardhome

When Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and some members of the Night's Watch travel to a wildling village, they are interrupted by the Army of the Dead. As a result, chaos ensues and fights break out as The Night's Watch are quickly forced to retreat.

Featuring an epic showdown where Jon Snow triumphantly kills a White Walker, the battle at Hardhome was jaw-dropping and gave audiences goosebumps. The terrifying screams, the unsettling music and fearful facial expressions from the heroes made this one of the show's most memorable sequences. Oh, and The Night King raises the dead at the end in an ominous fashion as his army grew and his threat strengthened.

An Ice Dragon Awakens

As Jon Snow continues to fight the undead soldiers, The Night King kills Viserion - leaving Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) heartbroken. However, when the fight is over and Daenerys leaves with her two dragons as The Night King resurrects Viserion in an ice-cool fashion to turn him into an Ice Dragon.

The entire battle on the ice lake was epic and thrilling on its own. Yet, the real stunning moment occurred when the leader of the White Walkers placed his hand on the dead dragon. And in a chilling final shot, The Night King upgraded his army to frighteningly new heights with the addition of Viserion.

The Ice Wall Collapses

In "The Dragon and the Wolf", the legendary Wall finally collapsed after seven seasons. With a look of shock and horror on Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju)'s face, the Army of the Dead cross over the wall after The Night King and his new dragon, Viserion, burn it down.

The final scene in the seventh season finale of Game of Thrones provided menacing music that gave audiences chills and unlimited hype for the events ahead. In other words, after a decade of "Winter is Coming!", Winter finally arrived in spectacular fashion and the stage was set for an epic battle for the ages ahead of the show's then-upcoming eighth and final season.

Arya Kills The Night King

As Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) prepares for imminent death, Arya (Maisie Williams) sneakily attacks the Night King. Upon grabbing her, The Night King quickly meets his end when Arya skillfully stabs him, which results in the death of his army and dragon.

Despite the divisive response, this epic scene sparked wild debate among hard-core fans and casual viewers alike for better or worse. Arya's talented fighting skills, which saved her brother (along with Jon Snow and the rest of the show's long-surviving characters), were backed by Ramin Djawadi's grand and magnificent score. As a result, this scene left audiences speechless when it first aired.

"Dracarys!"

After Daenerys Targaryen has just acquired the Unsullied army at the cost of one of her dragons, Kraznys (Dan Hildebrand) yells out a series of insults aimed at Daenerys. In response, she speaks Valyrian and orders her new soldiers to kill their masters before ruthlessly and calmly shouting "Dracarys!" Consequently, Drogon then breathes fire onto Kraznys.

In a thrilling showcase of her rise to power, Dany earned the respect and admiration of millions of Game of Thrones fans. Daenerys conducts herself with confidence and intelligence, which made this one of the best scenes in the early seasons of the fantasy epic TV show.

The Red Wedding

"The Rains of Castermere" is armed with one of the show's most iconic scenes, when the Starks are brutally and violently betrayed by House Frey. Once The Rains of Castermere has played and as Lord Walder (David Bradley) speaks, Robb Stark (Richard Madden) is killed alongside his mother, Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), and his pregnant wife, Talisa (Oona Chaplin).

From the suspicious look on Catelyn's face at the beginning to the coldly spoken line "The Lannisters send their regards", The Red Wedding produced heart-breaking and shocking character deaths who fans believed had longer lives in the show. The scene also assured viewers that no-one was safe in a Game of Thrones wedding.

Jon Snow Is Dead

Following the wildling's refuge at Castle Black, Ser Alliser Thorne (Owen Teale), believing Jon Snow's allegiance has been compromised, leads an attack on the Lord Commander. As a result, several members of the Night's Watch stab Snow and leave him to die.

Along with Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow was one of the show's fan-favorite characters. So, audiences were shocked and teary-eyed when they saw him bleed to death on the icy snow in Game of Thrones' fifth season finale. When the screen cuts to black and the credits roll, viewers were left with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that left them asking one question going into season six: is Jon Snow still alive?

Jaime Lannister Pushes Bran

As Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) have incestuous sex, Bran climbs up a tower when he begins to hear noises. Horrified at what he sees, Bran is brutally pushed off the tower when Jaime declares: "The things we do for love".

Even though some viewers may have read the book and knew this scene was coming, the moment Jaime pushes Bran still left many others shocked and speechless. This scene also arguably set the wheels in motion for other events that would happen in future episodes. And thus, the legendary ending to an all-timer pilot kick-started a decade-defining TV show.

Cersei Blows Up The Sept

The opening scene to "The Winds of Winter", the critically-acclaimed final episode of season six, showed several significant characters - Queen Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) and the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce) amongst others - gathered at the Sept of Baelor. However, all are wiped out when Cersei orchestrates a wildfire that incinerates both them and everyone else at the historic Sept of Baelor.

Perhaps, the most epic moment in the entire show. This entire sequence, from Margaery's panic that something strange is happening to the shots of candles slowly melting to certain doom, left fans captivated. Also armed with a hypnotic and exhilarating score, the moment Cersei blows up the Sept will live on in eternity.

Drogon Against The Lannister Army

Whilst returning to King's Landing with gold, Jaime, Bronn (Jerome Flynn) and the Lannister army are ambushed by Dany and the Dothraki. Armed with vengeance and revenge, Dany commands Drogon to kill the soldiers and destroy the gold that the army acquired at Highgarden.

The shocked look on Jaime's face, the thousands of Dothraki warriors screaming, and the stunning cinematography make this one of the show's best battle sequences. Epic and enthralling, the Battle of the Goldroad gave Game of Thrones viewers goosebumps and cemented Daenerys as a powerfully ruthless leader. In other words, among the blaze of fire and fury, the Lannister army never stood a chance.

