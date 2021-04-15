Thousands of games are available for free on the Epic Games Store with the launcher's exclusive release of Core. The title is a platform that offers existing games from every genre as it launches into Early Access today, with the promise of more games joining the collection daily. That’s because Core is also a creation tool, designed to make game creation accessible to any player, with an easy-to-use interface to bring their own ideas to life.

Starting today, players will be able to navigate through a library of titles built by developers all around the world and choose what they want to play among the more than 20,000 options that are already available on Core from Day Zero. Manticore Games, the developer and operator of Core, "built Core to open gaming to a new wave of creators from all backgrounds." Their already impressive library should only grow over time because Core will give all the tools a player needs to build and publish their own games, bringing in ~200 new titles daily.

Image via Epic Games Store, Manticore Games

The idea is to offer assets that any player can use to create whatever they can conceive. Core already offers characters, models, objects, scenes, and even logic that anyone can combine easily to bring their own projects to life, all powered up by Epic's Unreal technology, one of the most advanced game engines on the market, frequently used in AAA titles. Core works in a similar way to Dreams, a Playstation exclusive, allowing the community to use their creativity as they see fit, a perfect playground to share your love for games.

RELATED:‌ Here's How 'The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood' Chapter Aims to Deliver New Content for All Players

The biggest advantage of Core is that it’s on PC, which allows a lot more flexibility than consoles do in terms of creation. The modding community already does wonders on PC with games that don’t intend to be open to community content; so, a platform that offers you the direct tools to play around with is perfect for PC players. Another crucial distinction between Dreams and Core is that the latter intends to offer a monetization system, allowing creators to actually make money from the games they publish. 50% of all the revenue made inside the Core platform goes to creators, making it easier for amateur game developers to build their business inside the platform.

Core also intends to have a marketplace, in order to offer premium assets and to allow any players to sell their own add-ons to the base experience. This is a million-dollar model that already works well with other game engines, such as Unity, with the difference being that Core is also a game library for those who don’t care about game development. Both to players and to creators, Core might become a new landscape that people can use to play, build, share, and make money. If the project grabs enough attention, and if developers/operators Manticore can give all the support a project this big demands, Core can easily become to games what YouTube is for video content.

Core is now exclusively available at the Epic Games Store. You can check the release trailer of the game below:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Why 'Outriders' Should Embrace the Live-Service Model ASAP

Share Share Tweet Email

'F9' in Space? Director Justin Lin on Whether the Action Sequel Is Accelerating to the Stars "We never do it just for sake of shock value."

Read Next