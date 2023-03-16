Cinema has always been a great medium for the fantasy genre. If anything, there's an argument to be made that all feature films have an element of fantasy to them, as they inevitably depict a reality that's not like the one people live in day to day. After all, when non-documentary cinema is at its most realistic, all it can do is replicate reality with actors, production design, and cinematography.

However, movies that actually fall within the fantasy genre obviously go one step further when depicting fantastical worlds. And for anyone who likes getting lost in strange or mysterious worlds for hours, epic-length fantasy films have got your back. The following titles represent this to a great extent, with all being classified as fantasy movies according to Letterboxd, and all having runtimes of three hours or more.

1 'Inland Empire' (2006) - 180 minutes

Inland Empire is quite possibly David Lynch's strangest movie, which is really saying something. It's hard to even know how to define it or summarize its plot, but Letterboxd considers it to be at least partly a fantasy movie while also belonging to three other genres: horror, mystery, and thriller.

If it counts as a fantasy movie, then it's certainly a horrific one, with its depiction of one actress's grip on reality coming undone making for darkly surreal material. It might not offer escapism the same way other fantastical or semi-fantastical movies do, but it is right on three hours long, which should at least make David Lynch fans happy.

2 'A Touch of Zen' (1970) - 180 minutes

Deservedly ranking among the highest-rated martial arts movies of all time, A Touch of Zen is an undeniable classic. It's not particularly well-known beyond martial arts enthusiasts, but deserves to be, with its epic (and admittedly slow-burn) story about a noblewoman hiding out from assassins, and being assisted in her eventual fight against them by a scholar and a group of powerful monks.

The film's beautifully shot and has a unique, mystical atmosphere while also delivering in spades during its action-packed second half. It's easy to see its influence on something like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and it overall blends old-school martial arts action with fantastical elements perfectly.

3 'Kwaidan' (1964) - 183 minutes

Maybe Kwaidan cheats a little when it comes to achieving its length of three hours and three minutes, seeing as it's technically four short films in one. As a result, it's inevitably a horror anthology movie, but easily one of the best out there (perhaps thanks to the fact that legendary filmmaker Masaki Kobayashi directed all four segments).

Each of the four stories is an adaptation of an old Japanese folk tale, with all of them being effectively unsettling and remarkably eerie. There are strong fantastical elements throughout, meaning that even viewers who might not find themselves particularly scared will at least be able to appreciate (and be immersed in) the fantasy side of things.

4 'Fanny and Alexander' (1982) - 188 minutes

Like the aforementioned Inland Empire, Fanny and Alexander isn't a fantasy film in the traditional sense, but is considered to be at least part-fantasy by Letterboxd. It does so by having a magical realism/low fantasy feel for much of its story about two young siblings growing up in an unconventional - and often difficult - household.

There's a dreamy side to the movie that contrasts with some of the more harshly realistic elements of the narrative, and that unique combination is one of the things that makes Fanny and Alexander rank among Ingmar Bergman's best films. Its theatrical cut clocks in at an impressive 188 minutes, while a miniseries re-edit of the film that aired in 1984 takes the runtime to over five hours.

5 'The Green Mile' (1999) - 189 minutes

Combining a prison drama storyline with fantasy elements, The Green Mile is a long and inevitably heartbreaking movie. Its plot concerns death row prisoners and the guards who are assigned to watch over them, with one of the prisoners having a supernatural ability to heal people of their various ailments.

This sets off the main storyline, which involves the head prison guard attempting to have the prisoner taken off death row. The fantasy elements aren't at the forefront, and much of the film's violence and conflict feels brutally realistic, though at the end of the day, it is undeniably a movie with some fantastical elements that exceeds three hours in length.

6 'Legend of the Mountain' (1979) - 192 minutes

With Legend of the Mountain, director King Hu made a movie that was 12 minutes longer than his previously mentioned A Touch of Zen (1970). In contrast, this 1979 film has heavier fantasy elements while also containing far less action, even to the point where it couldn't really be defined as a martial arts or action movie.

It's a methodically paced film about a scholar who's tasked with translating Buddhist sutras, which are meant to have an impact on those that exist in the afterlife. His job takes him to an isolated mountain where he meets two mysterious women who are tied to these sutras, leading to plenty of strange and supernatural occurrences as the film goes on. Legend of the Mountain skillfully blends fantasy, horror, and mystery, and is a film that's likely to reward patient viewers.

7 'Céline and Julie Go Boating' (1974) - 193 minutes

Céline and Julie Go Boating stands out among other fantasy movies, as it has a rough and semi-improvised feel to it, as well as a lesser budget than what one might expect from the genre. It's also the kind of mind-bending movie that's very difficult to describe, at least as far as the narrative is concerned.

The two title characters essentially find themselves torn between two worlds: the real one, and another that seems far more dreamlike. Whether it's an alternate reality, a shared hallucination, or somehow both (or neither!) is never particularly clear, which will likely make Céline and Julie Go Boating thrillingly offbeat and captivating for some, and ultimately patience-testing for others.

8 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001) - 228 minutes (extended edition)

It says something about how long the extended versions of The Lord of the Rings movies are when the shortest clocks in at 228 minutes. That "shortest" of the three is the first, The Fellowship of the Ring, which expertly introduces viewers to the world of Middle Earth, as well as the characters they'll likely come to care for over the next 9 to 12 hours (depending on whether one watches the theatrical or extended editions).

The Fellowship of the Ring might feel a little overlong in its extended version, especially considering the theatrical version feels just about perfectly paced. But at the same time, that originally released cut misses out on hitting the three-hour mark by just a minute or two, meaning the extended edition is needed to spend more than three hours with this first film of the trilogy.

9 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002) - 235 minutes (extended edition)

It's tough to be the middle chapter in a trilogy, meaning The Two Towers has its work cut out for it. It can't feel as fresh as the first Lord of the Rings movie, and it's unable to get quite as epic as the third, meaning it has to try and build pre-existing stakes without doing too much to impact the ultimate grand finale.

Overall, it does this pretty well, and benefits immensely from concluding things with the staggering Battle of Helm's Deep. It also helps that this extended edition - which reaches 235 minutes - is a decent amount better than the theatrical cut, thanks to scenes that add some more context and help character development (best seen with the Faramir and Boromir flashback).

10 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003) - 263 minutes (extended edition)

To no one's surprise, the longest theatrical release of The Lord of the Rings trilogy also ends up being its longest extended edition. The Return of the King is everything a grand conclusion to a monumental story should be, with its extended edition naturally delivering even more, with its runtime being about an hour longer than the theatrical version.

Fantasy doesn't get much more epic than The Lord of the Rings, and The Lord of the Rings doesn't get much more epic than the spectacle on offer in this film, its concluding chapter. The Return of the King was a movie that earned Academy Award recognition for a reason: fantasy films don't get much better (or, indeed, longer).

