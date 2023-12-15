The Academy Awards predate most people alive today, given the first ceremony was held all the way back in 1929. 90+ years of the show giving out yearly awards has naturally led to 90+ movies winning the top prize of each respective awards night, Best Picture. Some types of movies, like sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, don't often get this top prize, while others - notably, the musical genre - have varied over time popularity-wise with Oscar voters. But the epic genre has always seemed popular with Academy voters, with 15 epics winning Best Picture at Oscar ceremonies from 1929 to 2004.

Epic movies are defined by large-scale production values, long runtimes, and often (but not always) telling stories that are either based on historical events or inspired by them. They're larger-than-life movies, and when they're done well, they prove hard to resist. The following epic movies all impressed and awed Academy voters enough to win the top prize at the Oscars. All are at the very least good, but some prove more compelling than others, with all these gargantuan movies ranked below, from great to greatest.

15 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Director: Victor Fleming

Gone with the Wind plays out over almost four hours, and uses this runtime to tell a story about the American Civil War, its aftermath, and a tumultuous romance between two people caught up in it all. It's a film with a fair amount of controversy attached to it, but it was one of the most definitive of all early Hollywood epics, and laid the foundation that many mammoth productions of the 1950s and '60s would follow, at least to some extent.

It's a film that, when watched today, can feel flawed. Beyond those aspects that haven't aged well, it does also feel as though it drags at times, and the kind of melodrama at its heart definitely feels old-fashioned and won't appeal to all modern-day viewers. But there are qualities to Gone with the Wind that still impress, and from a technical perspective, it's a staggering achievement by the standards of the 1930s. It's a complicated film with a complex legacy, and though later epics are better (and less uncomfortable to watch today), it's still an important release from a historical perspective.

14 'The English Patient' (1996)

Director: Anthony Minghella

An Oscar winner that doesn't get talked about too often 25+ years on from release, The English Patient is a sweeping and melodramatic epic that kind of works, but does still have its flaws. It spans numerous years and has many of its scenes play out in flashback, with a dying patient retelling various events from his life, particularly those from the 1930s and 1940s regarding a past romance and his involvement with World War II.

The English Patient was memorably mocked in an episode of the legendary sitcom Seinfeld, but maybe it deserves a little better. Like many imperfect epics, there is a certain amount of fatigue that sets in with the length, and one could also argue that it falls victim to many trappings of dreaded "Oscar bait" movies. But the performances are good, it's all very well-presented, and it's not too hard to see why some people (and indeed, Oscar voters) got swept up by its good qualities.

13 'Wings' (1927)

Director: William A. Wellman

1927 was a wild year in cinema history, given it's when talkies first made their mark on the industry in a significant way, and because it was the first year that was recognized at the Academy Awards. The first ceremony was in 1929, and it was held to honor films released in 1927 and the first half of 1928. Notably, this ceremony also gave out two rough equivalents to Best Picture: Wings won "Outstanding Picture," and Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans won "Unique and Artistic Picture."

The latter was only given out once, and Outstanding Picture was thereafter renamed "Best Picture," so Wings is technically - and usually - regarded as the first true Best Picture winner. And it's an epic, showing how, right from the start, Oscar voters loved themselves some big movies. It's a little slow-going, and though it tells a love triangle-centered story decently well, it's the staggering action/war sequences depicting World War I dogfights that stands as the main reason why Wings is still worth watching.

12 'Dances with Wolves' (1990)

Director: Kevin Costner

A large-scale Western that showed Kevin Costner's capacity to act in and direct a film simultaneously, Dances with Wolves certainly qualifies as an epic and then some. It takes place during the American Civil War, following a Lieutenant from the Union Army who finds unexpected purpose in life after he meets the members of a Sioux tribe and becomes involved in their lives.

Dances with Wolves is unapologetically long and can suffer from telling what some consider to be a white savior narrative, but again, the technical qualities and overall scope of the film impress. It's a well-made Western epic that ultimately rewards those who are willing to dedicate three hours of their lives to watching it (it's closer to four hours if you watch the extended cut).

11 'The Last Emperor' (1987)

Director: Bernardo Bertolucci

An Italian filmmaker who found success in the 1970s with provocative and challenging films like The Conformist and Last Tango in Paris, Bernardo Bertolucci also found Oscar success in the 1980s with the release of The Last Emperor. This is a huge biopic that spans almost an entire century, given its earliest scenes (chronologically speaking) take place in 1908, and the epilogue is set in 1987.

The Last Emperor tells a comprehensive life story of Puyi, who was the titular last emperor of China, making this film about the end of an era in the country's history. It's a movie that looks and sounds beautiful, is well-acted, and convincingly spans a large amount of time, making it feel like you really get to see a historical figure's full life play out on screen. It might not be one of the very best epic movies to win Best Picture, but it's arguably one of the more overlooked.

10 'Braveheart' (1995)

Director: Mel Gibson

Perhaps one of the more action-packed (and brutal) epic movies out there, Braveheart saw Mel Gibson pull a Kevin Costner by starring in and directing a movie that won big at the Oscars, similar to what Dances with Wolves achieved five years earlier. Gibson portrays William Wallace, a Scottish warrior who's out for revenge against the English after the love of his life is murdered by English soldiers in the late 13th century.

Things start personal, but events transpire to make Wallace something of a figurehead in the rebellion against the English, leading to a series of increasingly large (and dramatic) battle sequences. Braveheart might not be for those who value historical accuracy in their historical epics, but those who want a simple yet well-told story that's sufficiently exciting and emotional throughout might find the film to be a wholly satisfying watch.

9 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Director: William Wyler

A late 1950s film that ticks all the boxes it needs to, Ben-Hur tells the kind of story that might be familiar to those who've seen many an epic, but at least it tells that story very well. The film is about the conflict between two men living during the time of Christ, with the titular hero getting betrayed by being sold into slavery - a fate that also befalls his family. He's out for revenge for much of the film, and things end up coming to a head during a high-stakes and intense chariot race.

The film ends up running for well over three-and-a-half hours, but the pacing is surprisingly good; to the point where it even holds up and seldom feels boring when watched more than 60 years on from its release. Of all the epic movies released during the 1950s and 1960s, Ben-Hur is debatably the biggest of them all, and can also claim to be one of the very best.

8 'Titanic' (1997)

Director: James Cameron

Beloved by some and mercilessly mocked by others, whichever camp you fall into when it comes to judging the quality of Titanic, you do have to admire the scope and ambition of James Cameron's romantic epic. Across the span of 194 minutes, it manages to be an unapologetically sentimental and broad romance film (for much of its first half), and then a genuinely intense and quite horrifying disaster movie (principally in its second half).

It takes a real-life historical event and blends some real-life figures in with other characters who are fictional, meaning that some breaks from reality will be easier to swallow (hopefully) for those well-versed in the Titanic and its history. Titanic might be too big, too long, and too broad for some, but it's not the kind of movie made for cynical viewers, and approaching it with the right frame of mind can prove truly rewarding. As a crowd-pleasing blockbuster, it does more or less live up to the hype.

7 'Gladiator' (2000)

Director: Ridley Scott

Celebrated filmmaker Ridley Scott doesn't always hit it out of the park, but when he's firing on all cylinders, the films he makes can be remarkably great. Thankfully, with Gladiator, he got just about everything right, and the result is a fantastic epic movie filled with action and powerful performances. It's a simple tale of betrayal and revenge, but when Russell Crowe is great as the hero, and Joaquin Phoenix is wonderfully hateable as the villain, it's hard to complain too much.

Gladiator plays out comparably to the aforementioned Ben-Hur and Braveheart, being about a man who's wronged and fights back, both for revenge and because he believes in doing what's just. Again, like many popular and Oscar-winning epics, it hits some familiar beats and plays things broadly, but the approach undeniably works when such a premise is in the right hands. Inevitably, Gladiator stands as a shining example of crowd-pleasing spectacle done right.

6 'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

Director: David Lean

David Lean usually knocked it out of the park when it came to directing epics, and The Bridge on the River Kwai ended up being one of his most successful, at least when judged by Oscar success. It's a classic World War II movie largely centered around a group of English prisoners of war who are told to build the titular bridge by the Japanese soldiers who have captured them.

Things get complicated when Col. Nicholson, a member of the English forces who largely oversees the construction, gets engrossed with his task and ends up resisting an Allied plan to destroy the bridge. The Bridge on the River Kwai takes an incredibly interesting approach to making an anti-war film, and the way it drives home the inherent madness and pointlessness of such conflict is exceptionally well done. It's a slow-burn epic in the best way possible, and confidently builds to an unforgettable climax.

5 'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather: Part II may or may not be better than its 1972 predecessor (most would agree they're neck and neck, in any event), but it does undeniably have a larger scope. In this sense, it's perhaps more of an epic than the first movie, with time spent on the tragedy of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) after taking over the family business, and various flashbacks where Robert De Niro plays Michael's father, Vito, and viewers see how that same family business was built from the ground up.

As such, it has a broader scope when it comes to the amount of time covered in the story, and the runtime is almost half an hour longer, too. The Godfather: Part II continues the saga started in the first movie stunningly well, and it's justifiably regarded as one of the greatest sequels in cinema history, as well as one of the very best gangster epics of all time.

4 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Director: Peter Jackson

Many epics tell historical stories, sure, but then there are other films like The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King that function as equally ambitious and impressive fantasy epics. This third movie in the trilogy was the most successful at the Academy Awards, and while it's a matter of personal taste, some would also consider it to be the best movie in The Lord of the Rings trilogy (it can be hard to pick, though; they're all fantastic).

Things culminate impressively in The Return of the King, with everything set up getting paid off in expert fashion. It has the biggest battle sequences of the trilogy, and arguably reaches new emotional heights with its understandably lengthy ending (there's a lot to conclude, after all). Even though fantasy movies aren't often given Best Picture, it's easy to see why the Academy Awards made an exception of sorts to this rule by giving The Return of the King the top prize.

3 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Director: David Lean

Five years on from The Bridge on the River Kwai, David Lean made an epic that was somehow even more impressive with 1962's Lawrence of Arabia. This is perhaps the gold standard for old-school epic movies, running for almost four hours, centering on a larger-than-life historical figure (T.E. Lawrence), being beautifully filmed and scored, and having an immense scale when it comes to things like locations used and the number of extras hired.

It's hard to find a movie this big and this long that's so hard to fault, but Lawrence of Arabia is just that kind of film, and lives up to its lofty reputation 60+ years on from release. And all that praise is before even taking the acting into account, as there's a strong argument to be made that Peter O'Toole's depiction of the titular character is one of the greatest lead performances of all time.

2 'The Godfather' (1972)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

The film that was largely responsible for establishing Francis Ford Coppola as an all-time great director, The Godfather is a movie that hardly needs an introduction. It was the start of a trilogy depicting decades in the life of the Corleone family, with the first of these three movies largely focused on Marlon Brando's Vito Corleone, the aging patriarch of the family who deals with tragedy and hardships while his son, Michael, gradually emerges as the heir to the family empire.

Its sequel in 1974 may have been longer and even more epic, but The Godfather is arguably closer to perfect, and still manages to be wide-reaching in scope. It certainly qualifies as an epic, in any event, and has proven to be a spectacular and largely timeless one, too, continuing to be held in high regard as an iconic crime film for over half a century (and counting) at this point.

1 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

A gargantuan and ambitious historical drama that's one of the all-time best, Schindler's List is also arguably the best epic movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars. It tells the story of Oskar Schindler, an industrialist who, during World War II, used the fortune he'd amassed to save the lives of more than 1000 Jewish people who were being persecuted by Nazi Germany and routinely sent to death camps as part of the horrendous Final Solution.

Of all the remarkable movies Steven Spielberg's made, few match Schindler's List when it comes to emotional impact and storytelling. Unlike many other epic movies that have won Best Picture, Schindler's List isn't intended to be exciting or even entertaining in the traditional sense. It is compelling, but it's not going for the same kind of thing that most other epics go for; it's decidedly more serious, and understandably so. Yet it does still qualify as an epic, and it is one of the most important ever made, telling a challenging but essential story and featuring remarkable performances across the board.

