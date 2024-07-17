An epic war movie is a movie in the war genre that focusses on large-scale battles, showcasing huge productions values and set design, along with hundreds of extras, and centring on stories of sacrifice or heroism. Off the top of one's head, it sounds like it could be any war movie, but this isn't quite the case, as many actually don't fall into that category whatsoever.

Of course, epic war movies are always a spectacle to watch, but some of the best are ones that not only focus on the huge scale of the battle, but also on the individuals caught up in the middle of it, painting a pretty poignant picture of what war is really like, often accompanied by visceral imagery or foreboding environments. These epic war movies, both new and old, have changed their genre and cinema as a whole, and deserve every bit of praise they get.

10 'Gettysburg' (1993)

Conflict: American Civil War (1861-1865)

Gettysburg takes place during the American Civil War, a time in which then-president Abraham Lincoln pushed to outlaw slavery throughout the nation. The Southern states weren't too thrilled with this prospect, and thus ceded from the rest of the nation and formed the Confederacy, beginning the Civil War in an effort to maintain control of slavery. Meanwhile, the Northern Union fought to abolish it, resulting in the bloodiest conflict to occur on American soil.

The titular Battle of Gettysburg was a pivotal moment in the war, along with one of the deadliest battles during the four-year period. It was won by the Union, thankfully, but at huge cost. The movie shows the tactics and desperate struggle performed by the North as they fight for the slaves to be freed, using anything they can to ward off their foe and make it home to see their families. It's a movie that is truly inspiring and littered with heroism, and one that shows just how lucky Americans really are that the Union won the war.

9 'The Longest Day' (1962)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

The Longest Day was the go-to D-Day movie long before Saving Private Ryan . It is shot in a mockumentary style and features an ensemble cast of many different characters, many of whom were real soldiers that participated in the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944. Coming as a severely-underrated entry in the World War II genre, putting together a film that feels fresh and unique in a sea of Hollywood wartime movies.

This movie came out before CGI was a super popular thing, so all of the ships, planes, and artillery pictured were created using practical effects, which only adds to its sense of wonder. The Longest Day really shows why World War II was so destructive thanks to its powerful visuals, and its cast of characters, which is chock-full of war heroes that have now been immortalized forever thanks to this movie.

8 'Red Cliff' (2008)

Conflict: End of the Han Dynasty (189-220)

Director John Woo is moslty known for creating ridiculous, over-the-top action flicks, but Red Cliff is a true jewel in the crown for him. The movie was released in two parts on account of having an over four-hour runtime, and depicts the Battle of Red Cliffs during the fall of the Han Dynasty in Imperial China. This is by far Woo's most ambitious project to date, featuring enormous amounts of extras and props to make the film feel more authentic and real.

The project is so large that six different sovereign states needed to pool their resources to make this movie work, consisting of actors and crew members from Taiwan, Hong Kong, The United States, South Korea, China, and Japan. If that's not a testament to the scope of the film, nothing is. Luckily, at no point does the movie feel like it's doing too much or biting off more than it can chew. It works tremendously, and is a testament not only to behind-the-scenes teamwork, but also to China's rich and deep history.

7 'The Thin Red Line' (1998)

Conflict: World War II

The Thin Red Line is yet another World War II movie, but this one doesn't focus on the Western Front like many of them do. Rather, this one centres on the Pacific Theatre, following American troops during the Guadalcanal Campaign in what is today the Solomon Islands. The Americans and the Japanese clashed here frequently during the war, and many lives were lost.

This one is actually a remake, with the first coming out in 1964. And yet, the 1998 version manages to be slightly better than its predecessor, mostly thanks to new technology being available to match the scope of the battles in the area. The Thin Red Line is great not only because of its stellar acting, but also for shining a light on a highly-ignored (or at least, in Hollywood), yet crucial part of the war.

6 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Conflict: World War II

After Germany invades France in 1940, hundreds of British soldiers are left stranded in the port of Dunkirk along the coast of Normandy, just across the straits from the island they call home. So began one of the largest military evacuation efforts in history, but this was doomed to be a bloodbath, as the Axis was hot on the heels of the fleeing British army. Dunkirk follows the rescue attempt, focusing on three main fighters in the Allied forces, and their various stories.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie, as with other epic war films, portrays heroic deeds of valour amidst the backdrop of an enormous battle. It shows just how powerful the Axis was at the beginning of the war, so powerful that not even the forces of Britain could hope to fight them on their own. This massive loss is not only tragic, but visually captivating to watch unfold on screen, and is a triumph of modern war cinema.

5 'Zulu' (1964)

Conflict: Anglo-Zulu War (1879)