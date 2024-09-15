As sweeping period pieces that examine, dissect, and depict one of the most defining and formative chapters of American history, Western cinema is arguably at its best when thrust upon the most epic and grandiose of stages. Everything from the enormous visuals to the life-and-death stakes, the strong thematic focus on morality and justice, and the awe-inspiring characters ensure that the very best Western epics remain enshrined in public consciousness regardless of how long ago they were released.

Ranging from traditional genre classics like Giant to iconic spaghetti Westerns like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and even to a number of revisionist films from more recent decades, the best epic Westerns portray the Old West in all its stunning grandeur and narrative might. Because of their larger-than-life and ambitious narratives, they rank highly among the greatest Western movies of all time.

10 'How the West Was Won' (1962)

Directed by Henry Hathaway, John Ford & George Marshall

One of the biggest and most ambitious films ever made, How the West Was Won features the talent of literally tens of Hollywood’s biggest names and was helmed by three great Western filmmakers: John Ford, Henry Hathaway, and George Marshall. Transpiring over five chapters that explore the rise and fall of the Old West throughout the 1800s, covering the Civil War, the construction of the railroads, and the closing chapter on the age of outlaws and gunslingers.

With the likes of John Wayne, Jimmy Stewart, Henry Fonda, Gregory Peck, and Eli Wallach making up just some of the film’s stars, How the West Was Won is a ceaseless showpiece of genre icons. Its 164-minute runtime is rife with breathtaking visual feats as the vast array of characters on display explore every facet of frontier life. Sweeping and unforgettable, How the West Was Won's enormity alone makes it a must-see film, while its ability to cover so many angles of Western storytelling remains a truly astounding feat over six decades after its initial release.

How the West Was Won Release Date February 20, 1963 Runtime 164 minutes

9 'Duck, You Sucker!' (1971)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Sergio Leone's Duck, You Sucker! might not be his best Western, but it still thrives as a vast and overwhelming achievement that transpires amid the onset of the Mexican Revolution. Following a chance encounter, a violent Mexican peon and an Irish Republican revolutionary join forces to plot a bank robbery. Rising against the government in the process, the duo become unlikely and accidental heroes of the Revolution.

Transpiring over 157 minutes, Duck, You Sucker! flaunts a narrative might that wears the "epic" tag incredibly well. Stars James Coburn and Rod Steiger find superb chemistry, while Leone’s mastery of storytelling on such a scale is put on full display. It has overcome a complicated release to stand as a classic of the genre, defined by its spellbinding bravado, magnitude, and wry yet insightful handling of several political components.

8 'Giant' (1956)

Directed by George Stevens

With a runtime of 201 minutes and a gargantuan narrative that sprawls across decades, Giant more than earns its title and stands as one of the great Hollywood epics of any genre from the 1950s. Texas rancher Bick Benedict (Rock Hudson) returns home from the East Coast with a new love interest, the dazzling Leslie Lynnton (Elizabeth Taylor). However, she soon gains another admirer in the form of an ambitious ranch hand, Jett Rink (James Dean). Tensions arise between the two men that shape the lives of all involved.

The three iconic stars imbue the film with a certain and distinctive grandiosity. With its mighty narrative scope, sweeping display of the Texas plains, and thematic weight on notions of racism, rights, and power, Giant awes as a gloriously indulgent epic on all fronts. It also marks the final film of James Dean’s career, a fact that has undoubtedly contributed to the film’s legendary status.

Giant Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 24, 1956 Cast Elizabeth Taylor , Rock Hudson , James Dean , Carroll Baker , Jane Withers , Chill Wills Runtime 201 mins Writers Edna Ferber , Fred Guiol , Ivan Moffat

7 'Dances with Wolves' (1990)

Directed by Kevin Costner

A resurgent classic for Western cinema in the 1990s, Dances with Wolves coasts on Kevin Costner’s talents both on and behind the camera to deliver an effectively rousing epic drama, even if a somewhat outdated one. Costner stars as a Civil War soldier who relocates to an outpost on the frontier, where he befriends the Lakota tribe in the area. His newfound loyalty results in tragedy when Union soldiers arrive in the area.

Dances with Wolves’ greatest strengths are strikingly apparent, utilizing the sweeping enormity of the American landscapes while delivering a profoundly powerful tale of culture and camaraderie. Costner won the Oscar for Best Director for Dances with Wolves, which marked his directorial debut no less, while the film also won Best Picture with a total of seven wins from 12 nominations.

6 'The Big Country' (1958)

Directed by William Wyler

Aptly named, The Big Country is an awe-inspiring drama that, like many of America’s great Western epics, substitutes the gunslingers and outlaws for expansive family drama and intriguing feuds over resources. It primarily focuses on James McKay (Gregory Peck), a wealthy sea captain retiring to America to live with his fiancé, only to find himself entrenched in her family’s squabble concerning watering rights for cattle. As his family’s rivals, the provocative and inciting Hannassey clan, try to ignite violence, McKay opts to use reason, an approach that antagonizes his tired family.

An intriguing element of the film, particularly given its standing as a Western, is its total disregard for the effectiveness of violence. In doing this, it also strays away from contemporary notions of masculinity and heroism, yet it does so without any whiff of naivety or pandering. Complemented by a rousing score and a stunning visual display, The Big Country is a uniquely captivating epic of commanding ideals and narrative prowess.

The Big Country Release Date August 13, 1958 Runtime 166 mins

5 'The Revenant' (2015)

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu

In storytelling, revenge is a powerful emotional catalyst that garners a huge level of investment from an audience. Western movies have used it as a theme prolifically to this point, but few have done so on such an immense scale as The Revenant. Loosely based on real events, it follows severely injured trapper Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) as he survives the merciless, icy wilderness while pursuing the colleague who murdered his son.

While strikingly beautiful, The Revenant’s wintery setting also depicts an unforgiving, fantastically realized harshness through stunning imagery that defines the film’s captivating grandeur. Further bolstered by sublime performances and a brutal yet richly rewarding story of survival and vengeance, The Revenant is one of the best Westerns of the 21st century, and one of the most astonishing epics audiences have seen in a very long time.

4 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

As Quentin Tarantino’s first true foray into Western cinema, Django Unchained is perhaps subversive as an epic, with the director’s knack for undercutting humor and ultra-violence diverting attention away from just how grandiose the movie is. It follows a slave freed by a German bounty hunter who wants to use his knowledge to track down active bounties. In return, the German agrees to help Django (Jamie Foxx) rescue his wife from a ruthless plantation owner.

Its 165-minute runtime flies by, with