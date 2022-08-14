What If...?, the first animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made its way onto TV screens across the multiverse back in 2021. The series looks at some of the most pivotal moments throughout the franchise and evaluates what could've gone differently had one element been changed.

A second season is set to debut on Disney+ in early 2023, promising plenty of new twists in familiar stories. But why let the folks at Marvel have all the fun? Let us step into the Watcher's shoes and look at the stories the fans want most to see happen!

What If The Avengers Were Snapped?

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos succeeded in his plan to wipe out half of humanity, leaving the original Avengers and a few others as the only survivors of his massacre. But what if every hero's fate were reversed?

With the Avengers gone, it would fall on heroes like Black Panther,Dr. Strange, and Spider-Man to undo Thanos's actions. What would the interactions between these characters be like, and could they even succeed at restoring the population? Success or failure, an episode with this concept could do wonders in contrasting the old guard of heroes to their successors.

What If Captain America Was Never Frozen?

It would be quite an understatement to say that Captain America missed out on a lot after being frozen in ice for seventy years. So how would the Marvel universe have changed had that not happened? While this story was told in the original comics, the MCU setting could offer a whole new world of possibilities.

Perhaps Rogers would become a crucial part of the early incarnation of S.H.I.EL.D., or maybe he would discover the threat of Hydra long before his film counterpart did. And, of course, he could go on that date with Peggy Carter!

What If Iron Man Fought The Mandarin?

Iron Man 3 is one of the more contested entries in the MCU, and much of that has to do with the twist regarding the Mandarin. While some enjoyed the reveal that he was little more than an actor, others felt it was too much of a deviation from the source material.

But what if the invincible Iron Man did fight the real Mandarin, portrayed by none other than Tony Leung? How would Tony deal with the Mandarin's more unique powers, and how would the Mandarin try to dispose of the armored avenger? An episode like this would not only be a fascinating case of fanservice but could also bridge the gap between the classic MCU heroes and the newer generation.

What If Hulk Always Had The Brain of Bruce Banner?

While Hulk might be pretty bright these days, that wasn't always the case. It was only after a long experimentation that Hulk and Banner were finally able to share the same minds. But how would things have gone if Hulk always had Bruce's brains?

Given how different the current incarnation of Hulk is from the earlier films, it would be interesting to see how the smarter version would face past events. How would the smart Hulk deal with, say, the battle with Abomination or the chaos on the Helicarrier in the first Avengers? The green Goliath has long been in the background of the MCU's overarching story, so an episode like this would be perfect for giving him a well-deserved spotlight.

What If Hela Had Won?

The goddess of death, Hela is one of Thor's greatest adversaries to date. Only intervention from Surtur was enough to prevent Hela from achieving victory, and even that came at the cost of Asgard.

Now, what would have happened if Hela had wiped out the Revengers? How would the events of Infinity Warhave played out with not only Asgard still around but with Hela as its defender against Thanos? Seeing villains interact can be just as exciting as seeing heroes meet, and a showdown between the goddess of death and the mad titan would fit that description.

What If Quicksilver Had Survived?

One of the more pivotal moments in Avengers: Age of Ultron has got to be the death of Quicksilver. The scene was not only the first ever time an Avenger had died, but it also had huge ramifications on Wanda's arc. One has to wonder how differently the MCU would have played out had he lived.

Quicksilver surviving would not only change his fate but the fate of almost every character surrounding him. How would Wanda evolve as a character, and how would Civil Warunfold with him still around? It's a story that could go in many directions, making it easily one of the most enticing ideas for an episode.

What If Thanos Led The Attack on New York?

2012's The Avengers saw the team of heroes form to fight the god of mischief Loki. It was a hard-fought battle that took them everything they had, but the day was ultimately saved. However, would they have been so lucky had a certain mad titan faced them instead?

With Thanos entering the scene also comes the Black Order and his merciless daughters, Gamora and Nebula. The Avengers already had a tough time working together to battle Loki, so could they have any chance at defeating Thanos this early on? Regardless of the outcome, it would definitely be a thrilling episode to see.

What if Wanda was Taught by the Ancient One?

Wanda's magic powers may be strong, but they are quite hard to control. Throughout the films, she has struggled to master them, which has had major consequences on the larger universe. But how differently would she have turned out if the original Sorcerer Supreme had taught her?

If Wanda was a student of the Ancient One shortly after Age of Ultron, this could take her character in a variety of new directions. How would her relationship with the Avengers have changed due to this? Who knows, maybe the story could end with Wanda becoming the new Sorcerer Supreme!

What If Hulk And Thor Fought In The Civil War?

Civil War was a major event within the MCU, but it left out two of Marvel's most iconic characters: Thor and the Incredible Hulk. One has to think about how things could've turned out if the two were involved in the film's story.

Most of the appeal of a story like this would come from seeing which side both characters would align themselves with. It would also be interesting to see how this would impact the larger Marvel Universe, given Thor would no longer be unraveling the mystery of the infinity stones. Would their presence repair the Avengers or cause the team to shatter completely?

What if the Infinity Gauntlet Fell Into Others' Hands?

The infinity gauntlet is easily the most impressive weapon in the entire MCU thus far. Despite its crucial role in the Infinity Saga, however, only three characters have wielded the power of the stones.

But what would happen if other characters had somehow been gifted the gauntlet? An episode with this storyline could easily be composed of several scenarios, each ranging in tone and content. It's likely someone like Captain America would use it for a noble cause, but would Howard the Duck be so kind?

