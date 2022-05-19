It is time to say goodbye to the Pearson family and it is going to hurt.

No matter how long a TV show lasts, saying goodbye is always extremely difficult. The characters and storylines were part of the audience’s lives for at least one season, adding to their experiences, emotions, and their own personal stories. For six seasons, This Is Us has been there for viewers of all ages reminding them why family is important.

However, This Is Us’s final chapter is here and the viewers have to say goodbye to the Pearson family. The end is near, and you know it hurts because you have gone to hell and back side by side with these characters. You feel part of their family too.

Super Bowl Tradition

From the beginning of the show, audiences can tell each episode is a mix of the past, the present, and sometimes the future. Episode 1x05 is not any different, and it focuses on a Pearson tradition: Super Bowl. It all started with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) being passionate about football and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) wanting to learn more. From that moment on, every family member became a fan.

You come to understand how important this tradition is as Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) fight because he would not respect her decision to watch the game alone. It was important for her to watch it with her dad, his urn. The episode shows audiences that even though a loved one is gone, you can still enjoy the things you did with them and share it differently.

Therapy Circle

“The Fifth Wheel” shows the Pearson family — Rebecca, Kate, Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — during a therapy session at Kevin’s rehab. In the meantime, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), Miguel (Jon Huertas), and Toby bond over how hard it is to be an outsider in the family.

Although the episodes give you glimpses of their lives, the Pearsons never discuss face-to-face the issues that they have or how they have felt throughout the years. This therapy session allows the characters and the audience to understand their emotions better, remarking that it is okay to ask for professional help.

A Queer Character

Season three, episode nine catches Randall and Beth in the middle of his political campaign, while Kate has a job interview, and Kevin chases the past in Vietnam. The episode’s heart-pulling moment comes when Tess (Eris Baker) finds her parents in the kitchen and opens up about her sexuality.

Many TV shows have had coming out narratives, and This Is Us did its part with “The Beginning Is The End Is The Beginning.” Randall and Beth’s reaction — promising to have their daughter’s back as she navigates this moment in life — brings comfort to queer viewers who may not have an experience like Tess’s or who may be struggling with their own sexuality.

Beth’s Story

Beth Pearson is one of the most important characters on the show, and it takes until 3x13 for viewers to get a look into her background. She goes back home to check on her mother who suffered an injury and memories start coming back. Seeing into her past, you get to learn about her short-lived dancing career and her parents expectations.

As you grow up, you strive to find a balance between outside expectations and personal goals; Beth continues to do so. The confrontation with her mom shows the audience there are times in which you have to put your goals and ideals first, even if it means fighting those you love the most. Even if you put your dreams aside for a bit.

Love Then, Love Now

Randall and Beth, aka R&B, are one of the main relationships This Is Us follows throughout the seasons. 3x17 retells their story from the beginning, the struggles they went through, and how they find themselves in the present. Showcasing a love story that continues to grow strong.

Love is one of the main tropes in the show. Its portrayal of romantic love can be seen through different couples, and one of them being R&B proves to the audience that love can be at first sight and can truly last the test of time.

Unexpected Main Character

Another main character throughout the series is the Pearson Cabin. This place where the kids grew up going to with their parents, memories were created, and emotions always seem to arise. In “The Cabin,” you see the big three at the cabin throughout different moments of their lives.

Season 4, episode 14 is extra special for the cabin as you get to understand a bit more about how the bond between these siblings was formed. The main love story of the show is that between Kate, Kevin, and Randall, and this episode is great proof of why.

A Brother’s Love

As in real life, This Is Us portrays relationships among siblings that include fights. “Brotherly Love” follows a conversation between Kevin and Randall after a huge fight. It discusses their relationship throughout the years and the many issues they had growing up but never talked about.

Although the big three come as a package, it is important to analyze the individual connections as well. That is why 5x13 helps understand the brothers and their bond better. It is not always easy to get along with your siblings, but the show proves it is important to continue working to make it the best it can be. Siblings — at least in this case — will always have your back, even after the storm.

Beth Continued

The final season of This Is Us proves to be the most emotional one yet. An episode that proves that is “Our Little Island Girl: Part 2” as you follow Beth’s new (or old) career as a dance teacher. The audience sees her following her passion and working hard to find a place in the industry for girls who no one else believes in.

Beth’s storyline is proof you can go back to the dreams you once had and make a living out of them. There are times in life when you may find yourself on a different path, but it is okay to wander back to where you came from. Something Beth had always reminded Randall, but she is finally able to remind herself.

Kevin’s Happy Ending

Kevin and Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) are another love story you follow through the seasons. A kid’s love, teenage romance, early marriage, cheating, divorce, and coming together again. The night before Kate’s second wedding, these two characters find their way back to each other as they go around town. Even though they are full of fears and doubts, they realize they are better together and the love is still there — everyone cheered; yes, the entire family.

Kevin seems like a lost soul always trying to find his path. Through addiction to wanting to become the best father he could be, there was still something missing. Although the audience cannot know until the end if Sophie is what was missing, there is hope this fan-favorite character can finally have his happy ending.

From Hated To Loved

“Miguel” gives viewers the complete background story on Miguel, a character who was mostly disliked but is loved by the end of the episode. You get to see his childhood — growing up in Puerto Rico and moving to the US — and the way in which he created a name for himself in a world that was trying to erase him. In the present, he is taking care of a sick Rebecca and forgetting to care for himself.

By the time Miguel passes away, the audience mourns his loss as they have come to love a character who gave his all to the matriarch of the family. This Is Us is a family’s journey that gives you glimpses into the lives of characters you truly care for. Miguel is the perfect example of how a storyline can change in 42 minutes and saying goodbye to a character can make you shed unexpected tears.

