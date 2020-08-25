HBO Max Docuseries ‘Equal’ Announces All-Star LGBTQ+ Cast With First Images

HBO Max has announced the all-star cast assembled for the LGBTQ+ docuseries Equal. The four-part docuseries will debut in October, just in time for LGBT History Month. All 18 actors assembled will portray an assortment of activists, artists, political figures, and everyday citizens whose lives are now integral parts of LGBTQ+ history and the fight for equality.

Among the cast of Equal are some familiar faces: Samira Wiley, Anthony Rapp, Cheyenne Jackson, Jamie Clayton, Theo Germaine, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Jai Rodriguez. Filmmaker and producer Stephen Kijak (Sid & Judy) serves as showrunner. Additionally, Kijak directs Episodes 1, 3, and 4, with trans director Kimberly Reed (Prodigal Sons) helming Episode 2. In a better summary on Equal than I could ever hope to write, HBO Max reveals the plot of the upcoming docuseries:

Equal honors the rebels of yesteryear with never-before-seen archival footage along with stylistic depictions that bring to life the gripping and true backstories of these leaders and unsung heroes. Over the course of the series, viewers will meet a wide range of LGBTQ+ visionaries portrayed by the cast, many of whom identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community. Each part has a distinct and connected telling: part one explores the rise of early organizations, The Mattachine Society and the Daughters of Bilitis in Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively; part two stories chronicles the 20th century trans experience, bookended by the 1966 Compton Cafeteria riots in San Francisco; part three examines the contributions from the Black community on the growing LGBTQ+ civil rights movement; and part four ties in the decades-long struggles with the culminated Stonewall uprising – the beginning of the Pride movement.

Equal is executive produced and led by Scout Productions’ Michael Williams (The Fog of War), Joel Chiodi, David Collins (Queer Eye), and Rob Eric (Queer Eye) along with Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon, Arrow, Riverdale) and Sarah Schechter (Supergirl, Riverdale), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory, The Boys in the Band), and Todd Spiewak (Special, Young Sheldon), as well as Eric Norsoph from That’s Wonderful Productions, Jon Jashni (Lost in Space) from Raintree Ventures, and Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Diane Becker and Melanie Miller of Fishbowl Films serve as producers.

Equal will be released in October. You can check out the complete cast list below, which includes the first look at each of them in character plus short bios about who they’re playing. Get even more HBO Max updates here.

