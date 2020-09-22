‘Equal’ Trailer: HBO Max Docudrama Reveals Fight for LGBTQ+ Rights in America

HBO Max just revealed the trailer to the upcoming docudrama series Equal, about the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in America. Narrated by Emmy-winner Billy Porter, the series follows the events leading up to the Stonewall Uprising in 1969. Porter joins an ensemble cast including Samira Wiley, Cheyenne Jackson, Anthony Rapp, Shannon Purser, Heather Matarazzo, Sarah Gilbert, Jamie Clayton, Isis King, and Gale Harold.

Equal will feature a combination of archival footage and dramatic reenactments chronicling the LGBTQ+ rights movement in 20th century America and spotlighting several important figures and historic moments. Docudramas can run the risk of coming off somewhat cheesy, but judging by the trailer the show looks quite good, buoyed by some strong performances from its stellar cast.

Here’s the official synopsis:

EQUAL will introduce viewers to a wide range of LGBTQ+ visionaries portrayed by the cast, many of whom identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community. Each part offers a distinct and connected chapter within the historical timeline: part one, “The Birth of a Movement,”explores the rise of early organizations, The Mattachine Society and the Daughters of Bilitis in Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively; part two, “Transgender Pioneers,” chronicles the 20th century trans experience, bookended by the 1966 Compton Cafeteria riots in San Francisco; part three, “Black is Beautiful, Gay is Good!” examines the contributions from the Black community on the growing LGBTQ+ civil rights movement; and part four, “Stonewall: From Rebellion to Liberation,” ties in the decades long struggles with the culminated Stonewall uprising – the beginning of the Pride movement.

You can check out the trailer below. All four episodes of Equal drop on HBO Max October 22.