Denzel Washington is well-known as one of the greatest actors living and working today, and he’s been in the industry long enough that his son, John David Washington, has also blossomed into a major star. Both have seen their fair share of blockbusters over the last few years and now the father/son duo has accomplished an incredibly rare streaming feat. Both Denzel and John David Washington have movies in the Prime Video top 10; Denzel’s The Equalizer 2 with Pedro Pascal is currently at #10 at the time of writing, and John David’s The Creator sits at #8. While both movies come from different genres, it’s astounding to see the duo dominating streaming charts together as father and son with two of the most popular movies on the platform.

The Equalizer 2 was directed by Antoine Fuqua, who also helmed the other two installments in the trilogy. Fuqua also worked with Denzel nearly 25 years ago in Training Day, the 2001 crime thriller that also stars Ethan Hawke and won Denzel Washington his second Oscar. Before directing The Equalizer 3, Fuqua most recently teamed up with Will Smith for Emancipation, the psychological thriller that’s streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. The Creator was helmed by Gareth Edwards, who is best known for his work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the Star Wars film that introduced the world to Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Edwards also directed the first MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla, and he has been tapped to direct that upcoming film, Jurassic World: Rebirth, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali.

What Is Next for Denzel and John David Washington?

After starring in Gladiator 2, Denzel Washington has next been set for a role in High and Low, the upcoming film from Spike Lee that also stars Jeffrey Wright and Dean Winters. Washington also revealed during the Gladiator 2 press tour that Ryan Coogler was writing him a part in Black Panther 3. As for John David Washington, details about his next role are being kept under wraps, and it has yet to be reported which director and other actors he will team up with next. He most recently starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson in The Piano Lesson, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Equalizer 2 stars Denzel Washington and The Creator stars John David Washington. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch both movies on Prime Video.

Your changes have been saved The Equalizer 2 The Equalizer 2 is the follow-up film to Antoine Fuqua's 2014 The Equalizer, starring Denzel Washington as Robert McCall. The sequel was released four years later and follows McCall as he seeks revenge after one of his close friends is murdered. The film wasn't as well received as the first movie but was still considered a worthy addition to the Equalizer franchise. Director Antoine Fuqua Cast Pedro Pascal , Melissa Leo Bill Pullman , Ashton Sanders , Denzel Washington Runtime 121 Minutes Writers Richard Wenk Studio(s) Sony Franchise(s) The Equalizer Expand

Your changes have been saved The Creator As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI. The Creator has developed a mysterious weapon that has the power to end the war and all of mankind. As Joshua and his team of elite operatives venture into enemy-occupied territory, they soon discover the world-ending weapon is actually an AI in the form of a young child. Release Date September 29, 2023 Director Gareth Edwards Cast John David Washington , Gemma Chan , Ken Watanabe , Sturgill Simpson , Allison Janney , Madeleine Yuna Voyles Runtime 123 minutes Writers Gareth Edwards Studio(s) Entertainment One , McFarland Entertainment , Regency Enterprises Distributor(s) 20th Century Expand

