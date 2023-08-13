The Big Picture Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua are ending The Equalizer films with the upcoming third movie.

The third installment will see Robert McCall in Italy, seeking peace, but ultimately being pulled back into action by the local mafia and terrorists.

The film will have a darker tone, with McCall's character navigating a changed attitude and a greater threat than ever before.

In times when franchise and IP-based material aim to run for perpetuity, Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua are ready to put The Equalizer films to bed with the upcoming third and final movie. The long-running series features Washington as Robert McCall, a retired U.S. Marine and former DIA officer, who isn’t afraid to impose his own brand of justice when his loved ones are threatened.

"I don’t see another one in it for me," Fuqua said in a new interview with Total Film magazine about The Equalizer 3, adding, "From my conversations with Denzel, this is the final one [for him] as well.” The trilogy, which kicked off in 2014, is loosely based on the 1980s TV series of the same name and is helmed by Fuqua from scripts by Richard Wenk, who returns for the final installment.

A new accompanying image sees McCall with a rifle in his hand (possibly) aiming at a goon on the floor, while the bodies in the background affirm his ever-increasing kill count. “He’s a little darker," Fuqua says of McCall’s changed attitude in the upcoming feature. "He has to find his way back to the light." The Equalizer 3 will see McCall in Italy, searching for peace and solace from his brutal past. Here he befriends a mother-daughter duo, who are soon threatened by the local mafia that puts our peace-seeking assassin back in action.

Image via Sony Pictures

Robert McCall Has a New Threat to Face

Speaking of the Italian Mafia, the director revealed that a lot of them are “the younger-generation type. They’re a little edgier, a little more aggressive.” Adding that the situation feels dangerous “because it’s not just drugs and stuff. You’re dealing with terrorists even more now." The director and actor spoke of McCall's dark journey in a previous featurette, and after all he has been through it makes sense that McCall faces this new threat for his final outing. The Equalizer 3 cast includes Washington, Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ben Ammar, Remo Girone, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Andrea Scarduzio, and Salvatore Ruocco.

The Equalizer 3 will hit theaters on September 1. Meanwhile, you can check out the new image below: