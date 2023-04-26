The transition from television series to film franchise is one that, on occasion, works perfectly. Throughout the years we have seen several successful TV shows turned into even more successful big-screen behemoths, with the likes of 21 Jump Street and The Simpsons receiving Hollywood adaptations. One such series is the 1980s spy-thriller The Equalizer, originally co-created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim. The series was a huge hit in its day but, after ending in August 1989, there were plenty of empty years for fans of the show to yearn for its appearance on their screens once again. Alas, nearly 30 years later, the announcement was made that a Hollywood adaptation was in the works, with the 2014 film of the same name written by Richard Wenk and directed by Antoine Fuqua. The movie starred Denzel Washington (Training Day) in the lead role, with his portrayal of Robert McCall becoming one of his most iconic characters. So, with such a great reaction to the first movie from both lovers of the source material and new fans alike, it was a no-brainer for executives to commission a sequel. With the sequel also managing to capture the attention and love of a plethora of fans, a third installment of the franchise was announced, with that film expected to release later this year. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about The Equalizer 3 so far.

When Is The Equalizer 3 Coming Out?

The set release date for The Equalizer 3 has been announced, with it expected to hit our screens on September 1st, 2023. Not too long to wait for fans of the franchise to see their hero back in action. Of course, in the current climate of cinema, one must take a release date with a pinch of salt. There can be plenty of alterations and push-backs before our favorite movies finally hit our screens.

Will The Equalizer 3 Be in Theaters?

With such a massive hit at the global box office, it only makes sense for Sony to release The Equalizer 3 exclusively in theaters. This will come as great news for fans of the franchise who will want to indulge in all the extravagant action set-pieces on the biggest screen possible, but, for those who would rather watch from the comfort of their own home, all is not lost. As is the trend nowadays, these movies do tend to end up on streaming platforms sometime soon and thanks to Sony's deal with Netflix, the film will likely be available on the streaming service in late 2023 or early 2024.

Is There a Trailer for The Equalizer 3?

On April 24th, Sony tweeted the first official promotional poster for the film:

This tweet not only confirmed that this third installment will be the last, with the subtitle on the poster stating 'witness the final chapter', but it also confirmed that a trailer would be dropping the very next day. The trailer can be watched below:

Denzel Washington looks at his absolute badass best in this trailer, even setting a stopwatch to give some bad guys 9 seconds to decide their fate, all whilst tied to a chair with a weapon aimed at his head. The Italian setting is played upon to perfection, with the choice of music only further emphasizing that this is The Equalizer like we have never seen it before. In just these three minutes, fans of the franchise will already be desperate to pre-order their ticket for opening night, with the typical tense action-filled journey looking back and better than ever.

Who Is in The Equalizer 3?

With the first two movies a great success with audiences, many may wonder why or how they managed to capture so much attention. Beyond the high-adrenaline action set pieces, it is the cast that has become the favorites of so many Equalizer fans. Of course, Denzel Washington is the most notable of the ensemble, with his performance as assassin Robert McCall a major factor in this franchise's triumph, but the supporting cast around him has been equally fantastic. So, understandably, fans are waiting with bated breath to find out the full cast list for The Equalizer 3, hoping their favorite characters will be returning and that there might be some new famous faces joining the cast too. One major addition to the movie is Dakota Fanning (War of the Worlds), who will be reuniting alongside Denzel Washington for the first time since Man on Fire which was released back in 2004. Joining Washington and Fanning in The Equalizer 3 are the likes of David Denman (The Office), Sonia Ammar (Scream), Remo Girone (Le Mans '66), Andrea Doddero (Thou Shalt Not Hate), and Bruno Bilotta (The Tourist). Of course, this is just a sample of the great acting talent that will be on display in this third and final film, and fans cannot wait.

What Is The Equalizer 3 About?

Another reason so many fans have taken this film franchise to their hearts has been the plot, with high-octane action and tension seemingly around every corner. Locations are often key to the overall feel of an action movie, and, with the first two films taking place near or in Massachusetts, this time, for the final time, they decided to shake things up. For The Equalizer 3, the plot will be taking place in Europe, specifically in southern Italy, with Robert McCall going head-to-head with the mafia. The official plot synopsis reads as follows:

Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

This plot synopsis is exactly what any fan of the franchise could have asked for, with their action hero taking on seemingly his biggest challenge yet. The Equalizer 3 certainly looks like it will be a powerful and explosive way to finish this great trilogy of action films.

Who Is Behind The Equalizer 3?

As mentioned previously, Richard Wenk and Antoine Fuqua were both writer and director respectively on the first Equalizer movie, with their expertise being applied to the second and, now, the third and final installment of the franchise. Tarak Ben Ammar (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile), David Bloomfield (A Journal for Jordan), and Andy Mitchell (The Upside) serve as the executive producers on the film. Fuqua and Washington are producing the film alongside Todd Black (Emancipation), Jason Blumenthal (Southpaw), Tony Eldridge (The Equalizer 2), Alex Siskin (The Equalizer 2), Michael Sloan (The Equalizer 2), Steve Tisch (Forrest Gump), and Clayton Townsend (F9: The Fast Saga). Robert Richardson is the cinematographer, who will be applying his wonderful experience to the film, with his filmography including the likes of Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood and The Aviator.

When and Where Did The Equalizer 3 Film?

With the third film set in southern Italy, it would be remised for the team to not actually film on location. Principal photography began back in October 2022 on the Amalfi Coast, with filming moving on to Naples and then finally Rome in January 2023. This suggests we are in for not just a fantastic action film, but a wonderful landscape to indulge in during the moments of quiet between the storms.