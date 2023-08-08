The Big Picture Denzel Washington returns for one final ride in The Equalizer 3.

The new teaser focuses on the mafia in Southern Italy, highlighting the high stakes and showcasing McCall taking on goons.

With an all-star cast, intense action, and a thrilling premise, The Equalizer 3 promises to be a fitting farewell to the franchise when it hits theaters on September 1.

Fans can’t wait for Robert McCall to return. The ex-government assassin is looking for peace in the upcoming The Equalizer 3 and his quest has led him to Italy, but the path to his peace is currently blocked by a long road of violence. By the looks of the teasers and images, the movie will be thrilling and full of franchise signature action as McCall (Denzel Washington) makes new friends and foes.

To hype the fans further for his return, the official Twitter handle of the feature released a new teaser from the feature. The new footage is focused on the mafia of Southern Italy as McCall is told that the mafia here is like “cancer, no cure.” Which only gets him to chuckle. The following clips give us a good idea about the life-and-death stakes of the film as we see him tackling the goons one by one.

What’s The Equalizer 3 About?

The original film was helmed by Antoine Fuqua and was adapted for the screen by scribe Richard Wenk. The success of the original feature was followed by The Equalizer 2 in 2018. The highly anticipated upcoming feature brings back Washington in the shoes of the retired U.S. Marine and former DIA officer, who reaches Southern Italy, in order to escape from his brutal past and seeks only peace. Here he befriends a mother-daughter duo, who are soon threatened by the local mafia and McCall is adamant to save them at all costs.

Image via Sony Pictures

Fans can expect the franchise to up the ante with action as our favorite assassin returns for one final ride — we expect him to go out with a bang. Overall, the movie has a thrilling premise that’s supported by talent in front and behind the camera. Alongside Washington, The Equalizer 3 features a new cast including Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ben Ammar, Remo Girone, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Andrea Scarduzio, and Salvatore Ruocco. Wenk and Fuqua return to write and direct, respectively, to put the franchise to rest. With an all-star cast, impeccable action sequences, and a thrilling premise the upcoming feature will not only excite fans but will also serve as the fitting farewell to their favorite franchise.

The Equalizer 3 will hit theaters on September 1. Meanwhile, you can check out the new teaser below: