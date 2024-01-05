Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Equalizer 3.'

The Equalizer 3 closes the book on Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), as he finally finds a measure of peace from the violent life he once led. But before that, he ends up in conflict with the Camorra - the Italian mob, with their leader Vincent Quaranta (Andrea Scarduzio) harassing the locals of the small town of Altamonte. McCall ends up dispatching Vincent and the rest of the Camorra in his brutally efficient style, while also forming a partnership of sorts with rookie CIA agent Emma Collins (Dakota Fanning). The ending of the film sees McCall and the citizens of Alamonte celebrating a soccer victory - but a deleted scene reveals that things could have taken a much darker turn.

'The Equalizer 3' Cut A Confrontation Between Robert McCall And A Potential Victim

Before The Equalizer 3 was released on home video, Vudu posted a deleted scene from the film online. The scene takes place shortly after the film's climax, as McCall has force-fed Vincent a lethal dose of the synthetic amphetamines he had been smuggling using Altamonte's ports. As McCall walks down the dark alleys of Altamonte, a young man approaches him with a gun drawn. McCall simply turns around and looks at the mugger, who instantly drops his gun...then reaches up and clicks his signature stopwatch as the screen fades to black. Those who've seen The Equalizer films realize that a quick and often violent reckoning follows that singular action, which means the young assailant wouldn't have lived to see the error of his ways.

However, it goes deeper than that. That same young man is one of the new Camorra recruits who was drawn into the fold by Vincent's brother Marco (Andrea Dodero). Unlike his compatriots, he was relatively nervous about shaking down the residents of Altamonte. It's not hard to see why director Antoine Fuqua probably wanted to cut this scene; after all, McCall had defeated the Camorra and put a stop to their drug smuggling. Putting a fight scene after such a rousing climax, especially after every loose end had been tied up, would have been overkill.

Antoine Fuqua Wanted To End 'The Equalizer' Trilogy On A Peaceful Note

During a screening of The Equalizer 3 hosted by Collider, Fuqua revealed that he reworked the ending so that things would end on a peaceful note for McCall. "'It kind of comes to me sometime in the middle of the night, I’m like, 'But we had a whole different ending.' And I thought, 'This is about a celebration of the people, of the place,'" Fuqua told Collider editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub. "That soccer game was earlier, and I called my editor, Conrad Buff, and I said, 'What if we put that at the end, so he’s there with the people?'”- He even added that he felt the proper way to end the film was on a positive note.

A positive note is definitely what The Equalizer 3 needed. In between his battles with the Camorra and interactions with Collins, McCall is slowly shown embracing the citizens of Altamonte - striking up a friendship with local doctor Enzo (Remo Girone) and a possible romance with waitress Aminah (Gaia Scodellaro). Ending the film on a brutal note would have undercut that journey; letting him fight for his peace and revel in it makes for better closure. Perhaps if Fuqua manages to get an Equalizer prequel off the ground, he can revisit a potentially darker ending to that story.

