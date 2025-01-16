Denzel Washington's praises as one of the greatest actors of all time are sung from the theatre stage to in front and behind the movie camera. A prolific actor across several genres, Denzel Washington's strength as a leading action star is rarely touted despite starring in a long list of excellent action films, including five from the late great Tony Scott. Fortunately, in 2014, when he reunited with his Training Day director, Antoine Fuqua, he finally received the action franchise his illustrious career deserved. "They want me to go get the bad guys," said Denzel Washington when he confirmed that there would be two new Equalizer films (Equalizer 4 and 5). Before 2018's The Equalizer 2, Washington had never starred in a sequel to one of his films, and now, having completed a trilogy, he plans to bless audiences with two more bouts of "equalizing."

In the film series, based on the 1980s CBS television series of the same name, the two-time Oscar winner plays Robert McCall, an ex-marine and intelligence officer who uses his training to protect those who can't protect themselves. Each film in the franchise is an entertaining and excellently action-choreographed feat of revenge and street justice. While Antoine Fuqua directs all three films, they vary in entertainment value and quality thanks to each film's cast, storylines and, of course, the excitement of their action scenes. This list will rank all three Equalizer movies based on the action, story, memorability, and, of course, Denzel Washington's performance, proving why this trilogy has become one of the best in modern action cinema.

3 'The Equalizer' (2014)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The Equalizer finds Robert McCall, years after faking his own death to live peacefully with his wife, mourning her recent loss. He is a noble and righteous man with a strong sense of morality and an even stronger desire to finish his wife's attempt at the "100 Books Everybody Should Read" list. He works at a hardware superstore and reads at a café at night due to his insomnia. It is at this café that Robert meets Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), whose plight will begin Robert's equalizing origin story.

While unfortunately released weeks apart from another stylish, franchise-setting, gun-totting revenge movie, The Equalizer is an entertaining and propulsive action film in its own right. The gravitas and experience Oscar winner Melissa Leo and the ever-underrated Bill Pullman bring to their characters is a welcome addition to the film. David Harbour provides an interesting secondary antagonist as a corrupt police officer. However, despite these interesting ingredients, The Equalizer's main draw remains the creativity and stylishness of its action setpieces. The film's climatic third-act action siege occurs in Robert's hardware store and simultaneously evokes both Die Hard and Home Alone in its execution. While not the most emotionally rich or excellently acted film in the franchise, The Equalizer succeeds as an excellent action revenge thriller. Following the evidence in this first film, it's no surprise that audiences have continued to show up for every entry in the entertaining franchise.

2 'The Equalizer 3' (2023)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua