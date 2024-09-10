The highly anticipated fifth season of the spin-off series from Denzel Washington's iconic action franchise just got its first look at the upcoming premiere. Paramount has officially unveiled new photos from The Equalizer Season 5, Episode 1, showing Queen Latifah, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLean Hayes in action as Robyn McCall, Harry Keshegian, and Mel Bayani, respectively. The Equalizer Season 5 is set to premiere on October 20, leaving only a few months between the conclusion of Season 4 (which aired its finale on May 19 earlier this year) and the beginning of Season 5. This sort of a gap between seasons is refreshing in an era where many shows take several years to produce full seasons of TV.

The Equalizer Season 5, Episode 1 is titled "The Lost One" and will show McCall (Latifah) racing to rescue two siblings who run into trouble after stealing a grocery store truck that was carrying firearms. Meanwhile, Harry (Golddberg) and Delilah (Hayes) will help Mel (Liza Lapira) through the traumatic aftermath of her kidnapping. The first episode of The Equalizer Season 5 will air on October 20 at 9:30 PM ET/PT, and streaming on Paramount+ at the same time. After the premiere, the second episode will continue the 9:30 airing time trend, and the third episode will return to normal and air at 9. The premiere of The Equalizer Season 5 was written by Joseph C. Wilson and directed by Geoff Shotz, with Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan credited for their work creating Denzel Washington's film series.

How Have ‘The Equalizer’ Movies Performed at the Box Office?

Denzel Washington has starred in three Equalizer movies that were released in 2014, 2018, and 2023. Each of these films have performed remarkably similarly at the worldwide box office, so much as that it's almost scary. The first Equalizer earned $101 million domestically and a total of $192 million at the worldwide box office. The sequel earned $102 million domestically and $190 million worldwide, and the third and most recent installment grossed $92 million domestically and $191 million worldwide. All three of The Equalizer movies have grossed within a span of $2 million from each other, averaging out right at $191 million worldwide.

The Equalizer Season 5 premieres on October 20. Check out the first images from the premiere above, stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series, and stream the first four seasons of The Equalizer on Paramount+.

