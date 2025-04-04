Titus Welliver isn’t hanging up his badge just yet. With Bosch: Legacy streaming its final season on Prime Video, the longtime Harry Bosch actor is already eyeing his next chapter — this time in the world of CBS' The Equalizer. As part of a special Easter treat, CBS is using the Sunday, April 20 episode of The Equalizer to introduce a potential new spin-off in the form of a backdoor pilot titled “Sins of the Father.” The episode will serve as the formal introduction for both Welliver and Juani Feliz, who play pivotal roles in what could be the next expansion of The Equalizer universe.

In the episode, Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall is pulled into a high-stakes search when she’s contacted by Samantha Reed (Feliz), the daughter of missing ex-CIA operative Elijah Reed (Welliver). As the two women team up to track him down, Samantha begins uncovering secrets about her family’s past — particularly its deep and complicated ties to the Dominican Republic.

CBS hasn't officially ordered the spin-off series yet, but hopefully the episode is well received for Welliver's sake, since his tenure as Bosch is coming to a close after ten years playing the character in Bosch and Bosch: Legacy. Plus, this new character isn't too dissimilar: an operative plagued by secrets who's got unfinished business. Right up his alley.

Titus Welliver Wanted More 'Bosch'