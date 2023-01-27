Editor's note: The episode "Night Shift" deals with topics of self-harm and suicide that may be triggering for readers.Long-running medical drama ER, with its 15 seasons and 331 episodes, certainly covered a good deal of storytelling ground. The revolving staff of doctors, nurses, and staff at Chicago's County General fought to do their best for their patients while navigating joy, heartbreak, and any number of very real experiences that kept the series grounded, particularly in its earlier seasons.

While the show was a procedural, with things more or less reset to zero by the end of the episode, the series was far from boring. ER had many shocking moments over the course of its decade and a half on the air, from the heartbreaking to the heartwarming, to the kind that made us point at our TVs and yell incomprehensibly.