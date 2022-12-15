My mom is notoriously critical of medical shows and movies. And after working in hospitals for over 40 years and as an operating room nurse for over 20 years, who could blame her -- she can't overlook the inaccuracies and unrealistic elements that the average viewer doesn't notice. ER, however, was one of her favorite shows, partly because it starred an extremely handsome young George Clooney, but mainly because of its impressive medical accuracy. In fact, the show's realism, stellar writing, and incredible cast, added to the 1990s phenomenon that was NBC's Must See TV, combined to create a uniquely special primetime medical drama the likes of which we'll probably never see again.

ER's medical accuracy, especially relative to other medical shows, is unsurprising considering that it was created by an actual M.D. Michael Crichton wrote the screenplay that would become the two-hour pilot episode of ER back in 1974, basing it on his experiences at Harvard Medical School. Crichton never practiced as a doctor, deciding instead to pursue his writing career, and after collaborating with Steven Spielberg to adapt Jurassic Park from Crichton's bestselling novel, the pair went on to develop ER, which premiered in 1994. Spielberg, of course, needs no introduction, but the brilliant and tirelessly creative Crichton also had his hand in more television and movie successes than you might realize. In addition to the Jurassic Park franchise, Twister, Disclosure, and the original Westworld were all his brainchildren, not to mention dozens of other less well-known properties.

Image via NBC

By the mid-90s, the success of medical dramas was already well established by long-running shows like The Doctors, M*A*S*H, and St. Elsewhere, but the creators at NBC were still initially hesitant to take on ER. But with Spielberg on board and Crichton's name at its most marketable post-Jurassic Park, they decided to take a leap. ER premiered the same year as another medical drama, Chicago Hope on CBS, and for a time the two shows shared the Thursday 10 P.M. time slot. Chicago Hope, a more traditional drama, was expected to outperform the more technical, fast-paced ER, but in reality the latter show became a nearly instant runaway hit, and Hope was soon moved to 9 p.m. so it no longer had to compete against the wildly popular ER.

'ER' Features a Cast Filled with Stars

Crichton and Spielberg weren't the only legendary talents to work on ER -- the cast was filled with big names that only got bigger once they were on the show. ER made Clooney a household name and set him on a trajectory for super stardom. Other regulars included such notables as Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, Maura Tierney, Linda Cardellini, Ming-Na Wen, Mekhi Phifer, John Stamos, and Angela Bassett. Rarely have so many exceptional actors come together on a single show. The show was also stacked behind the camera, as ER employed some of the most successful producers and writers in Hollywood. John Wells, the showrunner for the first three seasons, went on to helm Southland and Shameless, while ER's writers have worked on other massively successful dramas like NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds, and Law & Order: SVU.

Even with so much star power in front of and behind the camera, success is never a given, but ER's dynamic pacing hooked viewers from the beginning and kept them coming back. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter near the show's end in 2009, producer Christopher Chulack reflected, "The whole idea was to convey the pace of working in an actual ER." Episodes like "24 Hours" (the pilot), Season 1's "Blizzard," and Season 8's "Lockdown" prove that the show lived up to that goal. LA Times critic Howard Rosenberg, in his comparison of ER and Chicago Hope shortly after their dual premieres, called ER "younger, sleeker, brisker and more vigorous, a slashing roller blade" (a 90s metaphor if there ever was one). To match the visuals to the energy of the storytelling, the crew employed a steady cam that could be steered rapidly around the set's 10 rooms to create fluid, fast-moving shots; in fact, writer/producer Joe Sachs called the camera one of the "heroes" of the show.

But ER also took time to slow down for the personal drama that made its main cast so compelling, from Dr. Greene's (Edwards) battle with and eventual death from brain cancer, to Kerry Weaver's (Laura Innes) struggle to come out as a lesbian, to the unstoppable chemistry between Marguiles' Carol Hathaway and Clooney's Doug Ross. John Carter's (Noah Wyle) journey from wide-eyed med student to seasoned pro over the course of 12 seasons was the kind of peak character development that aspiring writers should study. And unlike other medical shows that too often depict doctors as god-like heroes -- I'm looking at you, The Good Doctor) -- the doctors of ER were complex and flawed humans who made mistakes, wrestled with demons, and sometimes let their egos get in the way of making the right call.

Image via NBC

'ER's Medical Accuracy Made It Unique

That said, lots of shows have great writing with great pacing and great drama. ER's medical accuracy and realism, though, truly made it one of a kind. Sachs stressed the importance they placed on that facet of the show, saying that "being accurate was important for more reasons than just making real and responsible drama" and noting that he'd received numerous letters from fans who'd learned something on the show that had saved their lives. Of course, the bar was set high in the pilot, the only episode written by Crichton himself; after that, the showrunners and writers took the reins and kept the show accurate enough to impress even my hyper-critical mother.

We also can't ignore the unprecedented monopoly that NBC's Must See TV had on viewership. For those too young to remember, NBC marketed its spectacularly successful primetime lineup, particularly the Thursday night lineup, as "Must See" starting in 1993. When ER claimed the Thursday 10 P.M. slot in September 1994, it joined Friends, Mad About You, and Seinfeld to form one of the biggest powerhouses of primetime programming in history.

At the time, of course, there were no streaming services to compete with, and while basic cable was pretty popular, most packages included fewer than 70 channels, a far cry from the hundreds available today. In 1995, the first year ER was the number one ranked show in the U.S., Nielsen reported that an incredible 22% of households watched it, with Seinfeld and Friends taking the second and third spots. For comparison, CBS's The Big Bang Theory, the top-rated show from 2018-19 after Sunday Night Football, captured less than 11% of viewers. Today, aside from rare exceptions like Game of Thrones, viewership is simply spread too thin for a single show to garner such a massive market share, and the probability of it occurring on network TV is even slimmer.

For all these reasons, we're unlikely to ever see another medical drama like ER. From its creation by an actual graduate of Harvard Medical School, to the care its writers and producers put into the accuracy and pacing, to the stellar cast, to the ratings behemoth that was Must See TV, the stage may never again be set for such a show.