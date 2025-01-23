Way before Grey's Anatomy, medical series were already hugely popular, and one of the shows that helped popularize the subgenre was ER. The long-running drama launched the career of several famous actors including George Clooney (Wolfs), Julianna Margulies (The Morning Show) and Noah Wyle (The Librarians). Now with Wyle returning to the medical world with The Pitt, fans wanted to see more of it and the 90s NBC series came back to the top 10 most-watched titles worldwide on Max.

As the title suggests, ER chronicles the everyday lives of doctors and nurses operating out of the emergency rooms from Cook County General Hospital in Chicago. Even though it's been 30 years ever since ER first premiered, the show is still considered a reference when it comes to medical accuracy. ER is also considered a trailblazer when it comes to the structure of medical shows. Its formula is used as reference for pretty much every show that takes place inside a hospital. Not by chance, the show earned 23 Emmy awards throughout its fifteen-season run.

In the series, Wyle played John Carter, a newbie that, when the show kicks off, is a third-year medical student. Carter's arc is one of the most interesting in the series to follow, because we get to see his evolution from intern to resident to attending physician. Wyle was one of the cast members that stuck with the series for the longest time, only saying goodbye at the end of Season 11. However, he returned for additional episodes later and was featured in the series' farewell.

ER Came To Life Because of Dinosaurs and Spielberg

ER was created by a visionary writer and screenwriter. Michael Crichton was a real-life doctor who not only created the show, he also was the mind behind some of the biggest titles in Hollywood history, including Jurassic Park, Rising Sun and the original Westworld. He was helped by Steven Spielberg himself, who convinced Chrichton that his idea would work better as a television series. The showrunner was initially John Wells, who also wrote for Third Watch, The West Wing and Shameless.

Over the course of its 15 seasons, ER featured notable guest stars like Don Cheadle (Avengers franchise), Sally Field (80 For Brady), William H. Macy (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Thandiwe Newton (Mufasa: The Lion King), Lucy Liu (Red One), Susan Sarandon (Blue Beetle), Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem) and many, many others.

