NBC was on fire in the early '90s thanks to series like Seinfeld and Frasier. In 1994, they premiered two more shows that would change TV forever. Friends, which aired for ten seasons, is still one of the most popular shows on streaming and syndication, twenty years after it said goodbye. The same week Friends began also saw the introduction of a medical drama called ER, created by Michael Crichton, the writer behind Jurassic Park. Though it famously launched George Clooney into megastardom, ER was an ensemble drama. It was long one of the most-watched shows on TV, and one of the most celebrated, winning twenty-three Emmys during its run. Not only that, but it was also one of the longest-running, lasting an astounding fifteen seasons on Thursdays at 10 pm. As good as it was though, it lasted longer than it needed to. ER should have had its series finale after Season 8.

'ER' Proved That It Was More Than the George Clooney Show

When ER began in 1994, none of its cast were huge names. George Clooney, with his cool charisma and Hollywood good looks, quickly became a household name, but in the beginning, he was a familiar face from past TV and movie work, not someone most people knew. The biggest name in the cast at the time was Anthony Edwards as Dr. Mark Greene, thanks to his prior role as Goose in Top Gun. By and large, ER was a show that revolved around its characters. Some were more serious, like the grumpy Dr. Peter Benton (Eriq La Salle), and some were young and overwhelmed, such as new med student John Carter (Noah Wyle). The initial cast was also rounded out by eager resident Susan Lewis (Sherry Stringfield), and of course, Clooney as Doug Ross, as well as his on-again off-again love interest Nurse Carol Hathaway, played by Julianna Margulies.

There was romance in ER, sure, but it wasn't a soap opera. Instead, it was used to show that these doctors and nurses were more than just their jobs. We got to see their hectic lives outside of the hospital, but still, the goings-on at the fictional Cook County General Hospital in Chicago mattered just as much. How these characters handled a patient, whether it be something simple or death itself, gave them depth. These were well-formed, three-dimensional people who felt real and not like caricatures from so many other hospital dramas. It was a story choice that ultimately helped ER endure many cast departures. Sherry Stringfield initially left the series in Season 3 although (she would return in Season 8). As Clooney became a big film star, he left following Season 5, and Margulies left a year later, following Season 6. Still, despite these big losses, ER only seemed to get bigger and better due to how well it had built up its entire roster.

Dr. Greene and Dr. Benton Left After Season 8 of 'ER'

Season 8 isn't the best season of ER, but it is the one where the series reached its peak and resolved many plots. Stringfield's aforementioned return as Dr. Susan Lewis gave resolution to her past romance with Dr. Greene. Meanwhile, Edwards was the biggest star of ER by that point, but there was just one big problem: he was ready to leave. Eight seasons of a hectic shooting schedule had caused Edwards to miss a lot of time with his family, and with the series not looking to wrap up, the actor wanted to see more of the people he had sacrificed for his career. He wasn't the only cast member who was wrestling with departing the series, either. Eriq La Salle, who had been there since the beginning, was also ready to bid farewell so he could focus on his directing career.

That may have been horrible news for viewers, but ER had suffered similar losses, so the series could withstand these as well. While Dr. Benton left to work at another hospital, there was also the matter of how ER decided to handle Dr. Greene's departure. His character was given brain cancer, and the audience was left in a position of watching him suffer for months, knowing his ultimate fate. It was gut-wrenching — not only in how it affected Greene's character, but his family, including his wife, Elizabeth Cordray (Alex Kingston).

While not quite as show-destroying as The Walking Dead killing off Glenn (Steven Yeun), it was a hard death to get past. Dr. Greene had been the heart of ER, and now he was gone forever — not just moving on to other things, but dead. It felt like not just the end of his story, but part of the series as well. Season 8 introduced new cast members like Mekhi Phifer's Greg Pratt, but he wouldn't have the impact other newer cast members had, such as Cordray or Goran Visnijic's Dr. Luka Kovac, or even Maura Tierney's Abby Lockhart, who both arrived in Season 6. Wyle's Dr. Carter was the lead from that point forward, and it was well-deserved given his character arc, but for the first time in its run, ER had nowhere to go but down.

'ER's Storylines and Ratings Suffered in Later Seasons

ER didn't go into a tailspin after Season 8, but no subsequent season could match its emotional intensity. Flaws began to appear, with more and more new characters coming in that fans didn't connect to as well as past ones. Ratings began to suffer too, showing just how important Dr. Greene and Benton had been to ER. Without them, millions lost interest.

Creatively, ER began to sputter as well. The series' main antagonist had long been the insufferable Dr. Robert Romano (Paul McCrane). In the Season 9 premiere, he gets some comeuppance, losing an arm in an accident with a medical helicopter. Season 10 topped that, having Romano crushed by a flaming helicopter falling from the roof of County General. While fans loved seeing this character die, it was more funny than shocking, and also a bit over the top for a series that relied on realism. The worst blow came in Season 11, however, when Wyle left ER too. There was no coming back from that. ER continued on through Season 15, but it was a shadow of its former self, merely a show that took place in an ER rather than being the ER audiences knew best. That was only confirmed when Laura Innes' underrated Dr. Kerry Weaver bowed out. Even big TV names like John Stamos joining the show as a series regular couldn't reignite viewer passion toward the end.

ER didn't completely fall apart as The Walking Dead did in its final seasons. Season 15 is still a watchable one, but it's still seven seasons past its expiration date. Watching Anthony Edwards die in Top Gun was bad enough. Losing him again on ER was too much, and it was that loss that ultimately sapped the excitement out of what had once been the most thrilling show on TV.

