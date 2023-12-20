The Big Picture Abby Lockhart's character on ER was always intended to become a series regular, according to Maura Tierney.

Fans of NBC's long-running medical drama ER know that of the many things it was memorable for, chief among those is the massive, revolving ensemble cast of doctors and nurses that made up the staff of Chicago's County General Hospital. One of the longest-serving cast members, Maura Tierney, played the nurse-turned-doctor Abby Lockhart, who might have started off in the background, but by the end of her run in the final season, had taken center stage as one of the more pivotal members of the County General crew. As Tierney told Collider's Perri Nemiroff in their interview for Nemiroff's Ladies Night series, Abby was always meant to become a regular character, despite her unconventional introduction.

Abby made her first appearance in Season 6, Episode 8, titled "Great Expectations," and then reappeared several episodes later, with the audience learning she is a part-time nurse, and also a third-year medical student. When Nemiroff asked if this series' regular role was born out of the guest appearance, Tierney said Abby's introduction had been planned that way from the beginning:

"It was offered as a regular, but the way they did it, which was really interesting, was I first appeared in it in October of 1999, I think, and I played Julianna Margulies’ OB nurse, and then several episodes go by, and then I come back as a med student. So, they planted that sort of on purpose for the character; they wanted to show that she was a nurse who was transitioning into med school. So it wasn't really a guest star, it was sort of like the way they introduced my character, which I do believe had to do with if Julianna stayed or left because if Julianna left, I'd be a nurse and if Juliana stayed, I'd be a med student."

Tierney's belief that Abby's function on ER was related to whether or not Margulies remained on the series does appear to have some basis in truth. While Abby was a medical student for the remainder of Margulies' run on the show—she departed at the end of Season 6—she was forced to withdraw from school at the start of Season 7, effectively filling the nurse role left vacant by Carol (Margulies), until she finally completed med school in Season 10.

Maura Tierney Credits Sally Field For Her Character Arc

Playing a central character on a long-running procedural meant Tierney had a lot of compelling material to work with. From Abby's battle with sobriety, to her struggle to finish medical school, to her friends-to-lovers, second-chance romance with Dr. Luka Kovač (Goran Visnjic), it's little wonder she was nominated for an Emmy for the part. But for Tierney, it's Abby's family dynamic, specifically with her mother Maggie (Sally Field), that really solidified and reshaped who Abby was. As she told Nemiroff:

"I give Sally credit for the character, period. I do. I think they were writing great things for me, but once Sally came on, and she's this powerhouse performance, I think everyone was like, “Oh, now we understand Abby.” Because of the strength of Sally's performance, you just felt for this woman as a young girl, and it informed her for me about how tough I needed to be, and I really do credit her performance with giving a lot of shape to my character."

Stay tuned for Nemiroff's full Ladies Night interview with Tierney. In the meantime, all 15 seasons of ER can be streamed on Hulu.

