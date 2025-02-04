After over two years of radio silence, fans of Christopher Paolini’s tetralogy of fantasy novels The Inheritance Cycle finally have something to shout about. Paolini has reassured fans that the project to remake the book into a show, Eragon is still in the works, though it may take a while before it fully comes to life. Disney announced the series in 2022, in response to calls from fans who wanted to see the fantasy saga get a proper adaptation, especially after the disappointing 2006 film. But with no official news since then, many feared the project had been swept under the carpet.

The Eragon movie made its way to the big screen in 2006 with 20th Century Fox’s adaptation, featuring Ed Speleers in the lead role alongside a star-studded cast that included Rachel Weisz, Jeremy Irons, Garrett Hedlund, and John Malkovich. Despite the hype surrounding its release, the film fell flat, with both critics and fans adjudging it to have failed to capture the magic of the book. Any hopes for a sequel quickly faded, leaving the franchise dormant – until now. Paolini has spoken up, confirming that while progress is slow, the series has not been canceled. In a recent post on X, (formerly Twitter), Paolini addressed the uncertainty surrounding the show’s development:

"Btw, Disney+ #Eragon show is still on track. Can't say anything more until a major contract gets signed. (Hollywood negotiations take *forever*.)"

Why an 'Eragon' Revival Makes Sense for Disney+