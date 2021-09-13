Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels star Dominic Sherwood has been cast to lead the reboot of the Arnold Schwarzenegger action film Eraser by Warner Brothers. Originally reported by Deadline, the 31-year-old English actor will be filling Schwarzenegger's shoes as the lead of the Eraser reboot titled Eraser: Reborn.

The reboot follows Mason Pollard (Sherwood), a US Marshal who specializes in faking the deaths of high profile witnesses, leaving behind no trace of their existence. Along with Sherwood as the leading man, other cast members include fellow Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and V-Wars star Jacky Lai, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark, The Passage), and Eddie Ramos (Animal Kingdom, Teen Wolf). Deep Blue Sea 3 director John Pogue was the one who directed the picture, which was shot "under the radar" during the summer.

Producers on the film are The Last of the Mohicans and First Knight producer Hunt Lowry and Patty Reed, who worked with Pogue as the producer on Deep Blue Sea 3. This film continues the long-standing relationship between Warner Bros and Lowry.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: How Arnold Schwarzenegger's ‘Eraser’ Marked the Death of 80s Action

The original 1996 Eraser told the story of John Kruger (Schwarzenegger), a witness protection specialist who grows suspicious of his fellow workers after a case involving high-tech weaponry. The film was produced by Arnold Koelson and directed by Chuck Russell, who also directed and wrote the likes of Nightmare on Elm Street Dream Warriors and The Blob. The action-thriller was a huge hit, grossing $101.2 million domestically and around $240 million worldwide off a $100 million budget. While divisive critically, with it having an average score of 4.99/10 on Rotten Tomatoes, it did receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Effects and the late great film critic Roger Ebert gave the film a 3 out of 4. He said that the film was actually good action fun, with spectacular stunts and special effects." The film also starred Vanessa Williams, James Caan ,and James Coburn.

Eraser: Reborn is currently in post-production and will not premiere in theaters, instead coming to home video via Warner Bros Home Entertainment with a likely release window of spring 2022. Deadline states that the film is "not [being made] for HBO Max," so it seems likely that the action reboot will not be coming to the streaming service. Check out the trailer of the original 1996 film below:

KEEP READING: Nicolas Cage to Star in Western Movie ‘The Old Way'

Share Share Tweet Email

That 'Malignant' Ending Is the Wildest Horror Set-Piece In Years; Here's Why That Matters James Wan's bonkers Giallo is important for reasons other than "because it rules."

Read Next