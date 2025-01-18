In the wake of David Lynch's passing, a streaming service is paying respects to the legendary filmmaker by offering free access to two of his finest works. Kanopy, an on-demand streaming platform that primarily hosts classics, indie films, and documentaries, is celebrating Lynch's legacy by allowing people to watch Eraserhead and Lost Highway without fees, and with no ad-breaks. By signing up with a public library card or a university login, cinephiles can take in these mind-bending titles at no additional cost.

Both films feature the director's signature style, with surreal premises and shades of horror, perfect for those eager to dive headfirst in his twisted filmography. Eraserhead was Lynch's first feature-length film, and upon its release in 1977, audiences were left speechless. The auteur's highly-specific style was noted off the gate, proving that his work from then on would be anything but easy to digest. In Eraserhead, Henry Spencer (Jack Nance) finds out he is becoming a father and upon the child's birth, he notices that the baby is deformed. As he tries to raise the newborn in an industrial environment, he is slowly driven to insanity.

Lost Highway isn't far off from what you would expect from a true, Lynchian experience. Led by Patricia Arquette, who plays two distinct characters, the film tells the story of two men in parallel realities. One is on death row after being charged with his wife's murder, and the other is sent free from prison and finds himself enamored with a crime lord's girlfriend.

What Is 'Lynch/Oz' About?

In addition to both of these films, Kanopy has also made Lynch/Oz available to stream for free, under the aforementioned guidelines. The 2022 documentary isn't directed by Lynch, but it puts the filmmaker in front of the camera, inspecting his long-time obsession with The Wizard of Oz. Divided into six chapters narrated by different filmmakers and critics, the doc connects the journey down the yellow brick road with the director's work, pinpointing the origin of his surrealist creative choices.

Eraserhead, Lost Highway, and Lynch/Oz are all available to stream on Kanopy.

Lynch/Oz Release Date May 15, 2023 Director Alexandre O. Philippe Cast Rodney Ascher , Amy Nicholson , John Waters , Karyn Kusama , Justin Benson , Aaron Moorhead , David Lowery , David Lynch , Judy Garland , Jay Leno , Jack Paar Runtime 108 minutes Producers Kerry Deignan Roy , Anna Godas

