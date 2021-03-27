Quick Q: Do you like to laugh? Then you should watch Bad Trip the moment it comes to Netflix. Eric André co-writes and stars in the hidden-camera prank film (think Borat or, well, The Eric André Show) as a slacker who's lived his whole life in the same Florida town his whole life. But an opportunity for change comes in the form of Michaela Conlin, a former classmate and constant crush who offhandedly offers to show André her New York art gallery if he's ever in town. So André and his best friend Lil Rel Howery hit the road, causing all kinds of mischief and mayhem across the country — all on the run from Tiffany Haddish, an escaped convict whose car they stole.

I was lucky enough to speak with André and Howery in a one-on-one (er, one-on-two?) Zoom interview. We talked about the allure, challenge, and very real danger that comes with making hidden camera prank comedy with unwitting scene partners — including one prank that almost killed Howery, but convinced Haddish to come aboard. We also chatted about how the film spins a sweet, wholesome narrative among the stunts and chaos, and got into what executive producer Jeff Tremaine (Jackass) brought to the table.

Bad Trip comes to Netflix March 26, 2021. Check out my full interview with stars Eric André and Lil Rel Howery above.

