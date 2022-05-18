Ladies and gentlemen, The Eric Andre Show is coming back for a sixth season on Adult Swim! The unique anti-late night talk show has been one of the network's most beloved and infamous programs featuring the titular comedian Eric André and his sidekick Hannibal Buress taking part in unhinged interviews and man-on-the-street segments that feel like a fever dream. Season 6 promises some big new guests for Andre to torture interview and some of the wildest street bits and pranks ever performed on the show. It returns in 2023, though there's no release window yet.

The best way to describe The Eric Andre Show is chaos incarnate - André and Buress invite guests onto their ratty public access television show in another dimension where absolutely anything can happen. Guests, which range from real life celebrities to fake stars and extreme real-life weirdos, are subjected to the anarchy of André's bizarre questions and the random occurrences on the set. Each interview is surrounded by the various street bits, pranks, and general moments of studio chaos between André and Buress that've become so popular they've infiltrated meme culture. In general, the show is a surreal deconstruction of the beloved late night show formula.

Per the description, Season 6 "ushers viewers both old and new into a fresh era of radical deconstruction and self-examination." "Expect more deranged pranks, fire, and chaos in Season 666 with a jam-packed schedule of celebrities I can’t believe agreed to this," André said about the upcoming season. He managed to find a number of unfortunate or unwitting souls that may want to fire their publicists when he's through with them, including Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, and more.

André comes into this season on a roll. He recently released his feature hidden-camera prank comedy Bad Trip and got to join in on the fun with Johnny Knoxville and company in Jackass Forever. He also continues to appear on HBO's The Righteous Gemstones in a recurring role and starred alongside Abbi Jacobson and Nat Faxon in the recent fourth season of Matt Groening's latest hit animated series Disenchantment.

André executive produces The Eric Andre Show alongside Kitao Sakurai, Dan Curry, Mike Rosenstein, and Dave Kneebone. Sakurai will direct the upcoming season alongside Jeff Tremaine, the director behind much of the Jackass franchise and one of the minds behind MTV's Ridiculousness. The series is produced under the Abso Lutely Productions banner.

Season 6 of The Eric Andre Show releases in 2023 on Adult Swim and HBO Max. Bird up!

