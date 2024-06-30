The Big Picture Mark "Chopper" Read lived a tumultuous life marked by crime and violence, gaining notoriety among the Australian public as a bombastic ex-convict.

Eric Bana played Read in Chopper, delivering a career-best performance that showcased his talent and versatility.

Read approved of Bana's casting and spent two days with the actor before the film was shot.

After making his Hollywood debut in Black Hawk Down, Eric Bana embarked on an impressive run of work alongside A-list talent both in front of and behind the camera. On the heels of Ridley Scott's 2001 war film, Bana landed the titular role in Hulk, Ang Lee's comic book adaptation that was initially met with a mixed reception but has since garnered reappraisal as one of the most ambitious and underappreciated in the genre. Following Hulk, the actor went toe-to-toe with Brad Pitt in the 2004 epic Troy and further nabbed the lead in Steven Spielberg's historical thriller Munich in 2005.

By the end of the aughts, Eric Bana had, by any measure, arrived as a formidable presence in Hollywood. Despite his success with the aforementioned and subsequent films, however, the actor's talent and versatility arguably remain on the fullest display in his breakout performance in Chopper. Released in 2000, and marking Andrew Dominik's directorial debut, the film served as Bana's second big screen appearance as the real-life Mark "Chopper" Read, treating audiences to a gleefully sinister and darkly comic portrayal of a larger-than-life criminal. Having spent a collective 23 years behind bars by his 40th birthday, Read cultivated a nearly folkloric reputation as one of the premier figures in the annals of Australian true crime, and Eric Bana held nothing back in bringing the repeat offender's storied history to life.

Who Was Mark "Chopper" Read?

Born on November 17, 1954, in Melbourne, Australia, Mark Brandon Read experienced a contentious upbringing. The son of a physically abusive father and a mother who made disparaging comments about his birth, Read's turbulent youth saw him become a ward of the state at the age of 14, leading to bullying and psychiatric treatment. In the following years, he embarked on a series of crimes that regularly landed him in prison, including robbery, assault, and the attempted kidnapping of a judge in 1978, in which Read reportedly placed a shotgun in the victim's mouth to get a friend released from prison. Suffice to say, he swiftly made a name for himself as "one of the most dangerous men in Australia." Though he'd later claim to have committed multiple murders, "probably about four or seven, depending on how you look at it," he was never convicted of such a crime.

According to the cited piece from The Guardian, while incarcerated, Read's infamous profile steadily rose thanks to his scuffles with fellow inmates. One such incident saw Read ask another prisoner to cut his ears off to facilitate his transfer to a safer population. Some have claimed this stunt led to the nickname "Chopper," while others have posited different theories. Shortly after, Read was nearly killed when gang members he ran with stabbed him multiple times. Leaning into his notorious profile, Read began writing and publishing books while in prison, which would eventually sell more than 500,000 copies. In 1998, three years after marrying one of his readers, Mary-Ann Hodge, he was released from his final stretch in prison.

A free citizen, Read remained in the relative spotlight via speaking engagements, interviews with various media outlets, and a 2006 rap album. Bombastic and a seemingly natural entertainer, the ex-convict had a penchant for blurring the line between truth and fiction, taking unproven credit for murders and various crimes, and famously quipped that one should "never let the truth get in the way of a good yarn." Having fathered two children and re-married, Mark Brandon Read died from liver cancer on October 9, 2013, but not before being immortalized on the big screen by Eric Bana in Andrew Dominik's Chopper.

Eric Bana Gives His Greatest Performance in 'Chopper'

Though he has played a variety of characters, spoken in a variety of accents, and tried his hand at multiple genres since his portrayal as Mark "Chopper" Read, Eric Bana's turn as the menacing Australian criminal in Chopper remains his most powerful and striking performance. Aside from physically transforming his body by gaining 35 pounds, the actor covered his body in tattoos, mastered Read's speech patterns, and captured the kind of manic yet magnetic charm that such an imposing figure possesses. Fast-talking, gruffly witty, and often ferocious, Bana is barely recognizable as Chopper's title character, embodying Read's essence in a believable, affecting manor that's equal parts compelling and repulsive.

Coming from a performative background that included stand-up comedy and a four-year run on Full Frontal, an Australian sketch comedy series, it was never lost on Bana that pivoting into darker, dramatic territory as Mark Read was a bold decision. "I really felt like I could play him, but I had no idea what the film was going to do or exactly how it would be perceived by the public because he was such a notorious and violent figure," Bana told Vanity Fair. He also alluded to his raw, relatively free-form approach to playing the character in 2004, admitting to 60 Minutes Australia, "I know how to become other people. I don't necessarily know how to 'act.'"

In Chopper, Bana straddles a fine line between playing the title character as a malicious caricature and that of a broken, pitiful man who's a victim of his own flawed nature and impulsive actions. Capitalizing on Read's notoriously labile mood and behavior, the actor often vacillates between relatively benign coyness and utter brutality, keeping viewers on edge regarding the Australian criminal's twisted moral compass — or complete lack thereof. Given that Read would ultimately become something of a showman in media appearances and speaking engagements in his later years, the mischievous and playfully sinister energy Bana brings to the character, coupled with a contradictory sense of shame, guilt, and remorse, reflects Chopper's real-life counterpart as a uniquely paradoxical character in the history of true crime.

Eric Bana Met With the Real Mark "Chopper" Read

Image via Mushroom Pictures

As a young and hungry performer, Eric Bana threw caution to the wind and dove into the role without a proverbial safety net, and the vocal support of an unlikely source presumably boosted the confidence he needed to pull off the performance. After securing the role, Bana had the opportunity to meet Read to gain a better understanding of his personality, mannerisms, and vocals. "Spending time with Mark was priceless," he told The Guardian, "but I knew there could be real ramifications if things didn't go well. We just listened to him talk about prison and his theories about life and people. I got that sense of an alpha presence and soaked it up like a sponge."

Eric Bana crafted a performance that transcended mere imitation in favor of physical and soulful embodiment. While the actor would revisit villainous characters in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek and Dirty John, his formative turn as one of Australia's most notorious criminals is a far cry from many of the high-profile roles he'd subsequently land in more mainstream Hollywood fare. In hindsight, however, Bana's consistent ability to deliver intense, conflicted, and three-dimensional portrayals of tormented men is made all the more clear when considering the performative foundation he laid with Chopper.

Chopper is available to watch on Peacock in the U.S.

