The Big Picture The Dry sequel, Force of Nature: The Dry 2, features Federal Agents Falk and Cooper investigating a missing whistleblower in a gripping mountain mystery.

The tension between Falk and Cooper amidst an impending storm showcases the film's blend of emotional depth with suspense.

The exclusive sneak peek of the film features Eric Bana and Anna Torv.

The Dry was a thrilling mystery drama released back in 2020. Starring Eric Bana, it followed an Australian federal agent who returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, who is believed to have killed his wife and son before taking his own life. Falk reluctantly agrees to investigate the deaths, uncovering deep-seated secrets and confronting his own troubled past along the way. The movie was well received by critics, who praised it for its gripping story and Bana's powerhouse performance. Now, a sequel entitled Force of Nature: The Dry 2 is on the way, and Collider is thrilled to be able to present an exclusive sneak peek at the thrills to come.

In this action-packed sequel, Federal Agents Aaron Falk (Bana) and Carmen Cooper (Anna Torv) venture deep into the Victorian mountain ranges on a mission to locate a missing corporate whistleblower named Alice. Their investigation reveals unsettling connections among several traumatized women who survived a corporate retreat gone wrong. As a storm approaches, the agents must race against time to piece together the mystery before their chances of finding Alice fade away.

The clip highlights tension between Falk and Cooper as they discuss their fears and strategies amidst an impending storm that threatens to disrupt their search. The scene is a great example of the film's ability to blend emotional depth with suspense, setting the stage for a high-stakes drama against the backdrop of Australia's haunting landscapes. The movie also features the likes of Deborra-lee Furness, Robin McLeavy, Sisi Stringer, Lucy Ansell, Jacqueline McKenzie, Jeremy Lindsay-Taylor, Richard Roxburgh, Tony Briggs and Kenneth Radley, and it was written and directed by Robert Connolly.

What Are 'The Dry' Books About?

The Dry book series by Jane Harper features gripping mystery novels centered around the character Aaron Falk, an Australian Federal Police investigator. The series begins with the novel "The Dry," where Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend the funeral of his friend Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life. Falk's return reignites his old community's suspicion and hostility towards him due to a haunting incident from his past, driving him to investigate the truth behind the tragic deaths.

As the series progresses through books like Force of Nature and others, Falk tackles different mysteries that often tie back to the harsh and remote Australian landscape, combining crime-solving with elements of psychological thriller and complex character studies. The settings play a critical role, reflecting the isolation and challenges of the characters while unraveling deep-seated secrets and the dynamics at play in this rough environment. Harper's novels are celebrated for their intense atmosphere, intricate plots, and the vivid portrayal of rural Australian life.

The Dry 2 opens in theaters and on digital on May 10. Check out our exclusive clip above.