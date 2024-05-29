Commissioned by Netflix back in November 2021, it has taken the best part of three years for the intriguing Eric to reach our screens. Benedict Cumberbatch's long legion of followers can be dated back to his time donning the iconic Sherlock deerstalker, with those fans desperately waiting to see their hero star in this series ever since his casting was announced in February 2023.

There are many great dramas constantly being released on Netflix, with some more enigmatic pieces, such as Baby Reindeer, capturing the world's attention, a fate that could perhaps await Eric. As time grew, so did the knowledge surrounding the series, including other casting announcements, images, and an exciting new trailer. With all that in mind, and with the series finally now within touching distance, here is a look at everything we know about Eric.

When is 'Eric' Coming Out?

Image via Netflix

Eric officially premieres on May 30, which also marks the release date for the second season of the hit series We Are Lady Parts on Peacock.

Where Can You Watch 'Eric'?

Image via Netflix

Eric will exclusively stream on Netflix, joining the streamer's mouth-watering list of current shows. There is no information on whether Eric will receive any other form of release, including physical, meaning that Netflix remains the only way viewers watch the show. For those without a subscription who will need one to watch Eric, a standard subscription with ads costs $6.99 per month, while an ad-free subscription costs $15.49 per month.

Is There a Trailer for 'Eric'?

Released at the start of May and available to watch above, the official trailer for Eric features Cumberbatch living out a parent's worst nightmare. Eerily juxtaposed by ABBA's "SOS", the trailer begins with the introduction to the tragedy that centers the series, with Vincent's (Cumberbatch) son having gone missing. It then transcends into the father's mind as he tries everything, even connecting with the monster under his son's bed, to try and bring him home. Gutwrenching, powerful, and certainly unique, this trailer oozes both style and substance, as well as teasing a central performance from Cumberbatch that is ready to live up to his enormously high standards.

Who is in the Cast of 'Eric'?

Leading the ensemble is the aforementioned Cumberbatch as the father, Vincent, an actor with an enormous pedigree who has appeared in some of the world's biggest franchises, such as Sherlock and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Strange. According to Netflix, Vincent is, "highly intelligent, charismatic yet narcissistic, Vincent is professionally volatile and privately neglectful of his wife Cassie and young son, Edgar". Cumberbatch also serves as an executive producer on the project, with the actor finding true depth to the entire life of Vincent, helped by having input across the entire series. Cumberbatch said:

"He starts to bring home his vanity, his idiosyncrasies, his ego, and all kinds of toxic behavior, which affects how he overlooks his kid and how abrasive he is in a marriage which has [already] had 10 years of pretty tumultuous moments of infidelity, arguing, and disconnection."

Joining Cumberbatch in the ensemble are, firstly, McKinley Belcher III (Marriage Story) as Detective Michael Ledriot. A veteran of the police force, Ledroit becomes intertwined in the search for Edgar. Crucially, Ledroit also hides his sexuality from a volatile community that is less-than-accepting, a sentiment Ledroit feels sadly translates into his workplace. Also in the ensemble are the likes of Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent) as Cassie, the loving mother to Edgar who is losing her love for her husband, Vincent; Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead) as Lennie, fellow puppeteer and best friend of Vincent; Ivan Howe, in his first-ever on-screen role, as the unfortunate Edgar, and Bamar Kane (Father & Soldier) as Yuusuf.

What is 'Eric' About?

Image courtesy of Netflix

A painful, dramatic, and quirky drama, Eric is unlike anything else currently on Netflix. Telling the tale of an enigmatic father's grief after his son goes missing, Eric showcases his quick unraveling into a man on the edge, willing to do anything, including connecting with magical monsters, to try and find his son. A synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

"Struggling to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, Vincent becomes increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt over Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, Eric, convinced that if he can get Eric on TV, then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behavior alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home."

Who is Behind 'Eric'?

Image via Netflix

With such a tender tale needing to be delicately crafted, thankfully, Eric is in the hands of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Abi Morgan. Speaking to Netflix, Morgan described the upcoming series, saying:

"Eric is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of ’80s New York — and the good, bad, and ugly world of Vincent. Eric is a deep dive into the ’80s Big Apple, grappling with rising crime rates, internal corruption, endemic racism, a forgotten underclass, and the AIDS epidemic, exposing the divisions rife between parents searching for their child, a detective battling with a system that is broken, and a lost boy who may never come home, and asks where the real monsters lie. With puppets … lots of puppets."

The series has been directed by Lucy Forbes, written by Morgan, and executive produced by the likes of Cumberbatch, Lucy Dyke, Jane Featherstone, and Forbes.

How Many Episodes Are There in 'Eric'?

Image via Netflix

In total, there are just six episodes in Eric, meaning that the series is aiming for quality over quantity - something lesser spotted in today's television climate.