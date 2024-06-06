The Big Picture Benedict Cumberbatch shines in Eric as a starkly different character, portraying a troubled father battling his inner demons.

Cumberbatch's Vincent Anderson is a stark departure from his usual confident roles, showcasing emotional depth and vulnerability.

The portrayal of Vincent's inner turmoil through the puppet Eric adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, making it a must-watch.

Benedict Cumberbatch is an Oscar-nominated actor in the midst of a prolific and successful career. He has dazzled in all genres, including science fiction, Westerns, psychological thrillers, and biopics. Some of his most noteworthy roles have included Sherlock Holmes in the BBC television iteration of the legendary sleuth; the father of the computer, Alan Turing, in The Imitation Game; and the closeted and cruel cowboy Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog. What he's doing in the current hit Netflix show, Eric, is equally remarkable because it is a complete heel-turn for the actor who has often inhabited very specific characters in the past. Cumberbatch has mastered the ability to make the viewer believe there is something he knows that they don't — but in Eric, he doesn't have any answers.

What Is 'Eric' About?

Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch) is a brilliantly creative artist and puppeteer whose children's show is a Sesame Street-like phenomenon. Along with his uniquely colorful and eccentric personality, he is a dyspeptic misanthrope who comes across as acerbic, demeaning, and controlling. His relationship with his unsatisfied wife Cassie (Gaby Hoffman) and enigmatic son Edgar (Ivan Howe) is strained and uncomfortable. Vincent is a self-absorbed narcissist with an idealistic nature who rubs his co-workers the wrong way.

All of this is set against the gritty griminess of New York City in 1985 when the Big Apple wasn't the newer, cleaner version of the city we know today. In the mid-80s, it was a graffiti-addled dump, stuck between disco's dying days and this new art form called hip-hop. Consistent with the time and tone, Cumberbatch delivers a broken, ugly man who resorts to booze and drugs to cope when his son goes missing, navigating the reality of being punched in the nose alongside the reality of a parent's worst nightmare. Vincent goes down a horrifying rabbit hole in pursuit of Edgar, and as Cumberbatch matches the viscerally raw feel of the series' mood, his portrayal of a lost soul is a refreshing turn.

Benedict Cumberbatch Plays Against Type in 'Eric'

Cumberbatch is usually at his best as a silver-tongued, clean-cut player who is always two steps ahead of the game, inhabiting characters who are comfortable being the smartest man in the room and don't have a problem letting the audience know that. As Vincent Anderson, Cumberbatch goes against type as a hot mess of a man. He is emotionally fragile and tries to drown himself in a variety of vices to escape the guilt he feels for leaving Edgar alone the day he goes missing, as well as for being a poor father and husband. Vincent's real estate mogul of a father makes his life even harder, reminding Vincent of his disappointment that his son has gone into a creative line of work. Even his mother wants to keep him medicated. Vincent is a far cry from the confident guy with all the answers that exists in most of Cumberbatch's prior work.

What makes Cumberbatch's performance as Vincent Anderson so compelling is the actor's head-first dive into the character, flaws and all. Vincent's unlikely hero's journey takes him down into the innards of the New York subway and the seedy and unfortunate elements of the homeless community. To escape the nightmarish predicament he has primarily put upon himself, Vincent must look within his ugliest parts and admit that he must be a better man moving forward. Emmy Award-winning creator Abi Morgan (The Hour) writes a thoughtful narrative of a person who is fundamentally screwed up but has been able to hide behind the success of his work life. By the time Vincent descends into the city's bowels, his character's arc has almost come full circle, but this is also a down-on-his-luck and broken man who has been deconstructed to the point that he is the least likable player in the story.

As Vincent spirals into the depths of despair and substance abuse, he is accompanied by an imaginary life-sized ogre-like puppet named Eric, who symbolizes his guilty conscience and the hope that he will find Edgar alive. The back and forth between the two is reminiscent of the 2014 Oscar-winning movie directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, BİRDMAN or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). In it, Michael Keaton stars as a washed-up actor, with the imaginary character he played, Birdman, as an alter-ego/sounding board. With Eric possessing many of the same vibes as Birdman, Cumberbatch fully embraces the eccentricities and full-on neuroses of his character. If for no other reason, give the six-part Netflix miniseries your time in order to watch the typically charming actor do a one-eighty and deliver one of the best performances of his flourishing career. This is certainly Benedict Cumberbatch, but a Benedict Cumberbatch unlike you've ever seen before.

Eric is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

