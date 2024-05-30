In Netflix’s Eric, the disappearance of a young child kicks off a surreal journey of desperation, police corruption, addiction, and a giant talking puppet. Starring the iconic Benedict Cumberbatch (The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar) as the father of the missing child, Eric is a six-episode psychological thriller limited series created by Abi Morgan (The Hour) and directed by Lucy Forbes (The End of The F***ing World). Set in New York City in the 1980s, the series follows a successful puppeteer (Cumberbatch) desperately searching for his missing son as he slowly loses grip on his life and sanity. With a deeply emotional focus, Eric is more than just a missing person thriller; it’s a story of people confronting their own lives and discovering who they really want to be.

Besides Cumberbatch in the lead role which has already taken critics in awe, Eric boasts an ensemble cast that includes acclaimed favorites and new faces. With the show now streaming on Netflix, here’s your guide to the talented cast of Eric and the fascinating, layered characters they bring to life in this brilliant and surreal psychological mystery series.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Vincent Anderson

A leading puppet maker and puppeteer based in New York, Vincent Anderson is the creator of a popular children’s TV show called Good Day Sunshine. Though brilliant and successful, Vincent is also highly narcissistic, and neglectful of his family. Vincent had a pretty loveless childhood, which is part of why he’s such a difficult, emotionally troubled man. When his son Edgar goes missing, Vincent’s life reaches a tipping point. As his mental health begins to break down, Vincent begins hallucinating Edgar’s drawings into reality as he becomes increasingly desperate to find his son.

Benedict Cumberbatch, also an executive producer, stars in Eric as Vincent. Cumberbatch is an acclaimed actor who has worked extensively on screen and stage. He is best known for playing Sherlock Holmes in the BBC’s Sherlock, for his BAFTA-winning lead performance in Patrick Melrose, for his Oscar-nominated starring role in The Power of the Dog, and for his role as the mystical Doctor Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2023, the talented actor starred in Wes Anderson’s Oscar-winning short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Apart from Eric, Cumberbatch is also set to star in another Netflix limited series in the works , the conspiracy thriller The 39 Steps that he’s executive producing and is currently in development.

Ivan Howe

Edgar Anderson

A precocious nine-year-old, Edgar Anderson is Vincent and Cassie’s son, whose disappearance puts the whole plot of Eric into motion. Artistic and withdrawn from the world, Edgar has a complicated relationship with his neglectful father, whom he still idolizes. He loves the puppets on his father’s puppet show, Good Day Sunshine, and wants to make a puppet of his own. The drawings he made of this puppet, called Eric, eventually become his father’s imaginary companion as Vincent desperately tries to find his lost son.

Playing Edgar in Eric is Ivan Howe’s first on-screen role. In a release from Netflix, Cumberbatch described Howe as “just adorable,” and said that he “...felt protective towards him, loving towards him, but also marveled at how the camera just ate up how natural he was and how effective he was.”

Gaby Hoffmann

Cassie Anderson

Edgar’s mom and Vincent’s long-suffering wife, Cassie Anderson, is a woman on the edge. Born and raised in privileged circumstances in upstate New York, Cassie met Vincent when they were both young and attending art college, and they fell passionately in love. But as the years have gone by, the love they once felt for each other has become strained to the breaking point. Cassie is a loving mother to Edgar, and even though she struggles with Vincent’s volatile behavior, she tries to make the marriage work for the sake of their son. Like Vincent, Edgar’s disappearance pushes Cassie into a state of desperate search, sending her over the edge.

Gaby Hoffman stars in Eric as Cassie Anderson. Hoffman is an acclaimed actor who made her film debut in 1989’s Field of Dreams and appeared as a child actor in movies like This Is My Life and Sleepless in Seattle. After a five-year hiatus in the 2000s during which she focused on stage work, Hoffman returned to screen acting in 2007 and has since appeared in a number of acclaimed projects, including HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and the Emmy-nominated shows Girls and Transparent.

McKinley Belcher III

Detective Michael Ledroit

A leading detective in the Missing Persons department, Michael Ledroit is an experienced policeman with a background working in the Vice squad. Ledroit has a very strict moral compass and holds the justice system to a high standard, trying his best to create positive change in the world. As a gay man during the onset of the AIDS crisis, Ledroit is also forced to hide his sexuality and his long-term relationship with his lover William (Mark Gillis). But as his secret starts to impact his work, Ledroit is placed in a difficult position, stuck between protecting his identity and pursuing justice.

McKinley Belcher III stars as Detective Michael Ledroit in Eric. Belcher is a talented actor best known for his work on PBS’ Mercy Street, the Fox drama The Passage, and Netflix’s acclaimed crime thriller series Ozark. Belcher also has a recurring role in Netflix’s One Piece live-action series. His other notable projects include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Good Lord Bird, Madam Secretary, and Marriage Story.

Phoebe Nicholls

Anne Anderson

Anne Anderson is Vincent's mother, a wealthy housewife married to a real estate tycoon. Vincent’s life has been largely shaped by his rebellion against Anne and his father Robert. Anne and Vincent struggle to connect on any level, and their troubled relationship has had a damaging effect on her son, especially in his formative years.

Anne is played in Eric by English film, TV, and stage actor Phoebe Nicholls. Nicholls is perhaps best known for her roles in the 1981 serial Brideshead Revisited and the 1980 David Lynch film The Elephant Man. She has also appeared on shows like Downton Abbey, A Very British Scandal, and 2022’s Anatomy of a Scandal. Nicholls previously appeared alongside Eric co-star Benedict Cumberbatch in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, playing Mrs Wain.

Dan Fogler

Lennie Wilson

Vincent’s best friend and colleague, Lennie Wilson is also a talented puppeteer and puppetmaker like Vincent. Lennie works at Vincent’s workshop making puppets for his children’s show, Good Day Sunshine. Lennie shares a bond with Edgar, who often visits the workshop, and he’s sure to be troubled by the young boy’s disappearance.

Lennie is played in Eric by actor, writer, and comedian Dan Fogler, who is best known for his role as Jacob Kowalski in the Fantastic Beasts film series. A prolific actor with several screen and voice roles to his name, some of Fogler’s most notable projects include The Walking Dead, Balls of Fury, Good Luck Chuck, The Goldbergs, and the Paramount+ biographical drama The Offer, in which he played legendary director Francis Ford Coppola. Fogler is next set to appear in James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which stars Timothée Chalamet as Dylan.

Clarke Peters

George Lovett

The superintendent of the apartment building where Edgar lives, George Lovett is a friendly neighbor who lives a simple life with his few possessions. Though his own children no longer speak to him, George forms a friendship with Edgar. Edgar often comes over to Lovett’s apartment whenever his parents are having one of their heated arguments, and George is happy to let the boy play in his home. So, when Edgar disappears, it strongly impacts George.

Acclaimed veteran actor Clarke Peters plays George in Eric. Peters is an award-winning actor with a long filmography of brilliant movies and shows. He is perhaps best known for playing Lester Freamon in The Wire and Albert Lambreaux in Treme. Some of Peters’ other notable projects include Da 5 Bloods, Harriet, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, John Wick, and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Bamar Kane

Yuusuf Egbe

Yuusuf is a friendly graffiti artist whose tag Edgar admires. This admiration leads to the two of them striking up an unexpected friendship. Yuusuf lives in the tunnels underneath New York, among the city’s “mole people.” A talented artist, Yuusuf leaves his graffiti tag all over the city, never expecting that his work might help find a nine-year-old fan.

Senegalese actor Bamar Kane plays Yuusuf Egbe in Eric. Kane’s previous credits include Netflix’s French hip-hop series Reign Supreme, the award-winning animated biopic Josep, and the Omar Sy-starrer World War I film Father & Soldier.

Other Supporting Cast Members

Apart from the above actors, Eric also features a talented supporting cast. Adepero Oduye (12 Years a Slave) plays Cecile Rochelle, the mother of a child who disappeared 11 months before Edgar. Roberta Colindrez (Cassandro) appears as Ronnie, a legendary puppeteer who works with Vincent and Lennie. Chicago Fire alum Jeff Hephner plays Richard Castillo, a wealthy politician working for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. Wade Allain-Marcus plays Ali Gator, a nightclub owner who was Detective Ledroit’s first love. David Denman plays Matteo Cripp, Ledroit’s boss and captain of the station. Alexis Molnar (Dear Evan Hansen) plays Raya, a friend of Yuusuf’s who is addicted to crack cocaine. Donald Sage Mackay (The Regime) plays a character called Jerry and Mark Gillis (Sink) appears as Ledroit’s lover, William Elliot.

Eric is now available to stream on Netflix.

