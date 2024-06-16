The Big Picture Lennie, despite his kindness and creative contributions, is largely overlooked and taken for granted by the characters in Eric.

Vincent's criticism and rejection of Lennie's ideas and friendship ultimately contribute to Lennie's tragic fate in the show.

The lack of support and understanding for Lennie's marginalized identity as a gay man in the 1980s leads to his heartbreaking demise in Eric.

Eric is a show of many stories. Created by Welsh playwright Abi Morgan and starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the distraught Vincent Anderson, the Netflix limited series balances the disappearance of Vincent’s son, Edgar, with subplots involving a corrupt deputy mayor (Jeff Hephner), the plight of New York’s homeless in the 1980s, and the dark, psychological implications of the show’s namesake puppet, Eric. Plunging its hands into the filth of a rotting city, the series offers an unflinching look at brutal sanitation workers and child trafficking, all while sparing comparably less screen time for one of its most compelling side characters, Lennie Wilson (Dan Fogler). Taken for granted by most characters in Eric, Lennie struggles with his silent demons all throughout the series, but his tragic fate is ultimately the result of unsupportive relationships and the personal cost of living in a homophobic time period.

Vincent’s partner and co-creator of the pair’s successful children’s show, Good Day Sunshine, Lennie’s contributions to Eric are largely understated. While he isn’t shown extensively aiding the search for Edgar or contributing to Deputy Mayor Costello’s schemes to clear out the homeless population of Manhattan, Lennie is instrumental in helping Vincent to get Edgar’s puppet, Eric, on the show in order to draw the missing boy back home. Lennie also comforts Vincent’s wife, Cassie (Gaby Hoffmann), as she looks for her son and covers for Vincent when his mental health struggles draw the ire of network executives. Presenting a calm, rational front to their relationship, Lennie’s interventions keep the peace between Vincent’s volatile personality and self-destructive impulses, but this kindness never earns him any narrative reward.

The Characters of ‘Eric’ Largely Take Dan Fogler’s Lennie for Granted

In a series filled with seedy nightclubs and dark conspiracies of murder, Lennie’s friendly helpfulness is a bright spot that opposes Eric's disturbing tone. He balances his creativity and sociability in a way that allows him to simultaneously address the Good Day Sunshine cast respectfully while still appeasing the financial concerns of City Hall. Without becoming confrontational, Lennie does what he can to help the people closest to him, such as when he helps Cassie collect Vincent’s hidden stash of alcohol from their apartment in order to keep his partner clean. Yet, Lennie’s understated presence next to Cumberbatch's Vincent in Eric is also what allows him to be overlooked, as Lennie is never extended the same consideration he extends towards his friend.

Despite their status as co-creators on Good Day Sunshine, Vincent constantly criticizes Lennie’s attempts to market the show to a broader audience, outright rejecting puppets that weren’t created by his own hand. He mocks Lennie for being the less innovative of the two, and when Vincent’s alcohol and drug abuse — in addition to Cumberbatch's hallucinations involving Eric's puppet — eventually get him fired by the network, Vincent unloads his rage on the only one who ever tried to help him. His insinuation that Lennie was never a real artist both undermines Lennie’s professional life and upends the pair's relationship. What’s more, despite the fact that Lennie constantly defended Vincent in the days before his firing, the show makes it clear that Vincent never really trusted his only friend when Vincent accuses Lennie of having taken Edgar himself, revealing just how one-sided the friendship really was.

Lennie doesn’t fare much better at the hands of Eric’s other characters, either. Regardless of his contributions to the show, the executives of Good Day Sunshine aren’t friendly with Lennie, keeping him at a distance and overruling him when they decide to fire Vincent, and Lennie isn’t shown having any other close friends aside from the one who turns on him. Shots of Lennie's apartment reveal he lives alone, and he isn’t shown interacting with the Good Day Sunshine cast outside some celebratory drinks after Edgar’s monster is approved to be in Eric’s premiere puppet show. Invalidated and alone, Lennie's consideration towards others is repeatedly met with suspicion and apathy that further isolates him inside Eric's world.

Lennie Wilson Is a Casualty of an Age of Shame in ‘Eric’

As a story that takes place in 1980s New York, it would be impossible to discuss Dan Fogler's character in the show without also discussing his sexuality. Episode 3 of Eric confirms Lennie’s attraction to men when he invites a male sex worker into his apartment, and his sexual history becomes relevant to the show’s main investigation when Detective Ledroit (McKinley Belcher III) uncovers evidence of Lennie’s connection to a male sex work ring at an old nightclub, the Sierra. Lucky enough to be let off with a warning, Lennie is able to put his past behind him and present the persona of a beloved children’s show creator to the public, but the continued stigma around queerness in Eric is eventually what leads to Lennie’s death.

The shame of being gay in the show’s time period is on full display throughout the series. Not only is the show’s primary police captain, Cripp (David Denman), heard using multiple homophobic slurs throughout the show, but Deputy Mayor Costello’s involvement in the series’ child trafficking ring originates from his own suppressed sexuality. Like Lennie, Costello knows that being outed during this time period would destroy his public image, so he resorts to underhanded methods in order to explore his marginalized feelings. Eric’s inclusion of William (Mark Gillis) likewise serves as a reminder of the decade’s horrific AIDS epidemic and its toll on the LGBTQ+ community, making it clear just how dangerous it can be to be gay in the time period of Morgan’s series.

Yet, unlike Eric's other queer characters, Lennie lacks the personal support system to help him live with this marginalized identity. Ledroit and William are able to offer each other a loving companionship during the show’s first few episodes, and when Ledroit discovers the police’s role in the murder of another missing boy, Marlon Rochelle, he’s able to turn to another queer character, Gator (Wade Allain-Marcus), for intimacy. Costello has an entire political apparatus to respond to allegations made against him, while Lennie has no one to remind him that his life is worth living. Vincent's outburst further alienates him as a friend and artist, and society invalidates Lennie as a worthwhile human being, leaving him no recourse for his inner turmoil.

Even more tragically, much of the lack of support Lennie receives throughout Eric is justifiable, and the mistakes made by Fogler’s character are likewise understandable. Cassie and Vincent struggle to reciprocate Lennie’s goodwill towards them because they are preoccupied with Edgar’s disappearance into the sewers, while Lennie’s affiliation with male sex workers — while morally wrong — makes sense for someone who sees no other solution to his loneliness. Desperate not to be caught with his true desires but also desperate to act on them, Lennie demonstrates the depths to which queer people feel compelled to sink when living lonely in a bigoted city.

While most of Eric’s other characters are granted happy or bittersweet endings, Lennie is one of the series’ most startling casualties. Vincent is allowed to get Edgar back when he takes accountability for his own mistakes, while Ledroit, who experiences loss when William succumbs to his disease, is able to get justice for Marlon’s family. However, Ledroit’s investigation also exposes Lennie’s association with the Sierra’s underage trafficking ring, leading to the man jumping out of his window rather than living with the public’s knowledge of his worst mistake. While not a perfect person or always a defensible one, Fogler’s portrayal of Lennie Wilson therefore paints a picture of a man whose life is marked by personal invalidation and professional abandonment, a lonely man who suffers more privately than many of Eric’s other characters and falls too far to be saved by friends who never really saw him in the first place.

