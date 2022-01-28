He also discusses why he initially turned this movie down and what ultimately convinced him to sign on.

Directed by D.J. Caruso and based on the best-selling novel by Francine Rivers, the period drama Redeeming Love is a tale of forgiveness and the power of love in an unforgiving world, set during the California Gold Rush of 1850. From the moment Michael Hosea (Tom Lewis) sees Angel (Abigail Cowen) it’s love at first sight, and he knows that he wants to build a life and family with her, but having been sold into prostitution as a child has hardened Angel and made her guard her heart in a way that proves to be more of a challenge to win over than Michael ever could have imagined.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, actor Eric Dane, who plays the film’s reprehensible antagonist Duke, talked about why he initially turned this movie down, what ultimately convinced him to sign on, keeping his own judgment out of his portrayal, the most difficult scene to shoot, why his character Cal on HBO’s Euphoria has been a dream role, and trusting show creator Sam Levinson so much that he never asks what’s coming next.

Collider: With your characters in Euphoria and Redeeming Love, do you feel like they're guys that are more fun to play than it would be to actually know them?

ERIC DANE: I think so, with both characters. You get to play these guys where some of their behaviors, you don’t want to indulge, but for the most, a lot of this stuff is really fun to play and explore because you don’t have to deal with the real-world consequences.

When this came your way, what were you told about the character? Did you have a sense of the kind of person he was?

DANE: Yeah, I was told that he’s the antagonist, which is the lightweight, mild way of putting it. He’s despicable. I actually turned this movie down because Duke was written, originally, as an American. The one note was, “We want you to do this. We want you to make him charming.” And I thought, “Well, it’s just not on the page. I don’t see where this guy is charming. The circumstances are not very charming. The words coming out of his mouth are not very charming.” I couldn’t figure out what I could do. Before I ended up speaking to (director) D.J. [Caruso] about it, I started playing around with the dialogue, and then I started saying this guy’s lines as an Irishman. The way the Irish speak, it’s very lyrical and musical. They’re great storytellers. I wanted to stay away from yellow stars, green clovers, purple horseshoes, and the leprechaun, but I wanted to make sure, contextually and historically, that it fits. I also had to get permission from the writer. The character was originated in a book, so you can’t really take that much creative license unless you get permission from the writer. I said, “D.J., I think I found a way in for this character, but you have to let me play him as an Irishman.” After we talked about the specifics and I made my case, he took it back to the writer, and she said, “Yeah, it’s fine. Play him as an Irishman.”

Once you were on board, were you just all in after that?

DANE: I was all in, from the wardrobe to every single choice I made for this character, including the socks I wore. Every T was crossed and every I was dotted.

This guy clearly is a bad man.

DANE: I prefer the word antagonist. He’s an antagonist.

Whatever you call him, he does some really awful things. Did you have to think about that when you were playing him? Was this a character that was hard not to judge?

DANE: I never thought about that. I never judged the character, but at the same time, I wasn’t aware of that either. I wasn’t mindful of, “I can’t judge this guy.” It just wasn’t something that ever occurred to me. You take the role, and you go in with both feet, and you commit fully to it and engage wholeheartedly, or you don’t do it at all. There were a couple of moments that were tough. Being a sex trafficker and a pedophile is difficult to wrap your head around, no matter what the circumstances. I’d be lying if I pretended like some things weren’t there. But for the most part, if I don’t commit, the only person that ends up looking foolish is me.

The character that you play in Euphoria is not necessarily the best kind of guy, but he’s someone who’s a bit more sympathetic and understandable than a character like this guy is.

DANE: Cal’s not a criminal. Duke is a criminal. Cal is just confused and conflicted and mixed up, and has been living a lie for the better part of his adult life. He has to grapple with that, eventually find his truth, and hopefully have the courage to live it, which is what we’ll see this season. But it’s important to make the distinction that one person is doing something dramatically illegal, and one person is just existing in a different way than the majority of people exist.

Is Cal fun to play, as a character?

DANE: I was this season. Last [season], Cal was a little bit more contained and a little more controlled. He was still very much living that facade of an existence that he created. This [season], I got to create, essentially, a whole new character. We get to see Cal living his truth and owning his integrity, just letting all the walls down, and coming undone, essentially.

When you do something like Redeeming Love, it’s a movie, so you know what the beginning, middle and end is. When you signed on to do Euphoria, did you know what the arc would be? Did you have any idea that you would get to where he is in Season 2, when you were doing the first season?

DANE: I knew I trusted [show creator] Sam [Levinson]. It didn’t really matter where the character went because I knew Sam was gonna always protect that character as fiercely as I’ll protect that character. As far as I know, Sam doesn’t do anything that’s not extraordinarily well-thought-out. So for whatever reason, the character was ultimately gonna serve the story and the greater good. That’s really what I’m there to do.

It feels like your character in Euphoria was the first character I’ve seen you play that was very different from what we’re used to seeing you play, and your character in Redeeming Love takes it even a step further from that. Were you looking to play these kinds of characters that just were so very different from what people saw you do on Grey’s Anatomy or The Last Ship?

DANE: I felt like I was getting disconnected from the craft of acting. The short answer is nobody had ever asked me to take on roles like this. The longer answer is that I was ready to do something different. I felt a little stagnant, stilted, or whatever you wanna call it. I wasn’t whistling on my way to work, let’s just say that. But this role [on Euphoria] is amazing. The people I get to work with and collaborate with are all super talented. At times, I feel like I’m punching above my own weight, on this one. It’s a dream role. I get to do everything that nobody asks me to do and that allows me to grow and stretch, as an artist. I trust Sam so much. I don’t even have to ask him what’s happening in the next episode, or what’s happening in the next season. It’s gonna be fine with me.

After playing characters like these, what are you looking for in projects now? What is it that attracts you when you read a script? Are you someone who knows pretty quickly whether it’s something you want to do?

DANE: Usually the character description is very telling. And then, you see if the dialogue and the circumstances fit the character description. If all those things sync up, then you have the jumping off point for, “Is this a character I wanna play? Is this something I want to take on?” Not a lot has been asked of me, as an artist and as an actor. If I’m gonna get the opportunities to take on these roles that are little more substantive than some of the other roles I play, I’m gonna jump at it.

What was it like to work with Abigail Cowen and to establish the relationship your characters have?

DANE: Abigail was great. Interestingly enough, we play these characters and then the director yells, “Cut!,” and you fall into a very gregarious, playful, congenial mood, and it’s counterintuitive to what you’ve been doing, in between action and cut. Most people would watch it and think, “That guy takes the work home with him,” or “This guy is always like this,” or “So much of him must be similar to the character.” But we had a great time. The subject matter was heavy, just like Euphoria. Euphoria can get really dark, and it’s very heavy, but we have a great time doing it.

Did you go into the shoot, having a conversation with Abigail Cowen and the director, to figure this dynamic out?

DANE: When I spoke to D.J., in the beginning, he gave me the impression that there was lots of wiggle room for a collaborative experience, and that’s also something that I haven’t been able to indulge in, pre Euphoria and Redeeming Love. That was an interesting process for me, to be able to work with the costume designer, hair and makeup, and every department, handcrafting a character from the toe up.

Was there a scene that you found most difficult to shoot?

DANE: You know, no. Once I found a way in for this character and I committed to it and I was completely engaged with it, they all seemed very similar. The one scene I did think was a little creepy shooting, that was actually meant to be creepy and felt a little creepy, was the dream sequence when she sees me coming into the room and I get on top of her and strangle her and say, “You think you can outrun me,” or whatever. It’s always a little weird, walking up on somebody when they’re asleep.

Looking at the movie, it would be hard to guess where you shot this. How was the experience of shooting this in South Africa?

DANE: South Africa is very malleable, as far as what you can create with the environment there. The topography of South Africa is versatile. And the scope of Africa, but specifically in South Africa where we were, is ominous. You can’t go anywhere without getting some sort of massive scope. I think D.J. captured that pretty well. That cinematographer (Rogier Stoffers) was fantastic. I think the lens caught a lot of the enormity of the landscape. We doubled it for San Francisco. We doubled it for an old Western mining town. It’s very flexible.

Redeeming Love is now playing in theaters.

