Nearly two years after its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Michael Shannon's 2023 directorial debut is finally nearing a release in theaters. Magnolia Pictures just unveiled the first trailer and official poster for Eric LaRue, the two-time Oscar nominee's adaptation of the 2002 play of the same name starring Judy Greer as a mother shattered by her son's horrific crimes. The film is written for the screen by the play's creator, Brett Neveu, and follows a couple seeking solace in religion in the wake of their shared tragedy. While the father, played by Alexander Skarsgård, finds the comfort he needs in a new parish, the mother's faith wavers despite the urgings of those around her.

The footage opens innocently enough with the titular Eric's mother, Janice, recalling a cherished memory of her son at a lake. When the pastor she's speaking to asks if the leeches left him bleeding, however, the tone shifts and she becomes resistant. Every shot of the trailer has an almost hazy gray look to it as Janice tries to get by while stuck processing the fact that her son murdered three of his classmates. Her husband keeps insisting that the "healing and prayer" offered to him by his new church is enlightening to him, but she's much less receptive to the idea that "everything happens for a reason." Confronting the women whose sons were shot and killed by hers doesn't seem to do much good either, but acknowledging what happened and reconciling with the widespread pain such a violent act caused may be the one thing that finally helps her find some peace.

Though Eric LaRue puts a heavy emphasis on religious themes with how faith is sought as a refuge in times of tragedy, Shannon also created the film as a meditation on the epidemic of gun violence in America. His connection to the project stems back years, as he was one of the founding members of A Red Orchid Theatre where Neveu's play first premiered, and he's frequently worked on the writer's productions on-stage. In an official statement, he shared his gratitude for Magnolia distributing his debut feature and shared his hopes for how his and Neveu's collaboration confronts not only the grief but the hard-to-cure hollowness left behind by such heinous acts:

"I can’t believe my unbelievable good fortune to have Magnolia, a company I have admired for many years, distributing my first feature as a director. Eric LaRue is as meaningful to me as any work I’ve done as an actor, and my intention was to make a film that perhaps could offer healing of some sort around an issue that has confounded us as a country for quite a long time. That issue being gun violence in schools and the infinite ripple effect it has on our society."

'Eric LaRue' Has Won Big With Critics Already

Greer and Skarsgård are joined in Eric LaRue by Alison Pill, Tracy Letts, Paul Sparks, and Annie Parisse. The strong cast has helped Shannon make a solid first impression with critics, earning a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes following its Tribeca premiere with especially high marks for Greer's performance as Janice. While Collider's Taylor Gates called it a "baffling viewing experience" despite its greatest moments in her C review, she, too, lauded the performances of the entire ensemble even if they struggled to fit together. Coming off a more comedic role in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Eric LaRue is another chance for Greer to stretch her dramatic muscles and once again showcase her remarkable range as seen throughout her bevy of performances from the Planet of the Apes franchise to the Halloween reboot trilogy and beyond.

Eric LaRue arrives in theaters on April 4. Check out the trailer in the player above and the poster below.

Image via Magnolia Pictures