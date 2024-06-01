The Big Picture In the Netflix series 'Eric,' Vincent's grief over his son's disappearance leads him to focus on putting a puppet on TV to bring his son back.

Co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Gaby Hoffman discussed diving deep into emotions and facing technical challenges working with the puppets.

'Eric' is a compelling drama where the father becomes dependent on a puppet to navigate the complexities of his emotions.

[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Eric.]

From creator and writer Abi Morgan, the Netflix series Eric follows the downward spiral of a father struggling to cope with the loss of his son. Vincent (Benedict Cumberbatch) is the creator of the highly popular children’s television show Good Day Sunshine, where he focuses all his attention. When his nine-year-old son disappears on his way to school, Vincent’s guilt convinces him that if he can just get his son’s drawing of a blue monster puppet named Eric onto TV then his son will come home. But the longer that takes, the more desperate his self-loathing makes him and the more difficult he is for everyone in his life, including his wife (Gaby Hoffman), friends, and co-workers, to be around.

While Eric is the story of a father’s grief over a lack of answers about what’s happened to his child, rather than turning to the family and friends he has spent so much time alienating himself from, he looks to the work that he’s focused so much of his attention on. Instead of supporting his wife, Cassie, through her own grief, he’s consumed with perfecting the look and sound of a larger-than-life puppet that his son created as a means of connecting with his father in a way that would be more likely to catch his attention.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Cumberbatch and Hoffman discussed getting to dive deep into the emotions of the story, getting into some quite memorable situations with a giant puppet, the thrill of the challenge of a project like this, what it’s like to shoot a fight scene with a puppet, and the technical challenges of the puppeteering. Hoffman also talked about forming a family with your collaborators when you’re making a TV series, while Cumberbatch shared what he most enjoyed about the experience of working with filmmaker Wes Anderson. You can both watch the video of the interview and read the transcript.

Collider: Incredible work on this. Anything with puppets always wins me over, so thank you for that. Gaby, Cassie is someone who feels raw and emotionally exposed throughout this series. What was it like to experience someone like that, with everything she’s going through, between a toxic marriage and trying to start a new relationship and the disappearance of her child? What was it like to piece all that together?

GABY HOFFMANN: It was fun, which is an unexpected word to use, but it was. To get to be swimming in the deep waters of real big emotion, and fear and love and the human experience, it’s what we’re in it for. It’s, of course, heavy and dark, but within that, there is the expansive experience of humanity, and it’s pretty cool that I get to go to work and do that. So, I found it fulfilling.

Benedict Cumberbatch Had to Rehearse His Wild Night Out with 'Eric's Namesake Puppet

Benedict, there’s a scene in episode three where you snort coke in a bathroom stall with a giant puppet, and then you dance together on a dance floor to “Gloria.” Did you rehearse all of that, or is that something you just wanted to jump in and do?

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH: Yeah, I go to work to dive into the deep end, and then take drugs and dance with a puppet on a disco floor.

HOFFMANN: I did that so much in my teenage years that I don’t need to do that at work anymore.

CUMBERBATCH: You’ve lived that life. I did rehearse that because obviously it’s not real cocaine. So, what is it that you’re putting up your nose and does it work? It’s repulsive and it feels horrible, and you have to do it without sneezing everywhere and making a mess of the shot. I’m glad you brought up a more enjoyable moment for Vincent’s various escapades in this drama. Yes, we did rehearse. We had a dance routine, which was even more expansive than that, between me and Eric. It was a joyous moment. Like Gaby was saying about the dark stuff, this is our bread and butter. This is what we hang our craft on. The challenge is the thrill. So, you shake it off. We both have children. We go home to a real life, and that’s very easy and immediate to refocus on. It’s demanding in that way, in a good way. And yet, when we’re at work, we’re able to explore the depths of these people fighting for something truer and more authentic, and fighting for love, really, and to be loved. It’s painful, but it’s an extraordinary thing to do for a living, to be able to expose yourself to those experiences, safely and in the hands of a brilliant director in Lucy [Forbes], an extraordinary writer like Abi Morgan, and with fine company like Gaby and McKinley [Belcher III] and Adepero [Oduye], and the list goes on. It was a glorious creative enterprise to be part of, it really was.

With a story that is essentially so heavy, it feels funny to keep asking you about moments with the puppets, but the fight that you also have with the puppet in the final episode, where you’re really just swinging at the air was quite something to watch. What was that like to shoot? Was it as physically exhausting as it seems like it is for your character?

CUMBERBATCH: Yeah, we were in a cave-like construction of tunnels, which every time I went down there, it was like, “You know, this is where the Russians built missiles.” You’d turn around and there’d be people marching in a FROG suit with full scuba gear going cave-diving, just off set, another couple of steps down to where there was an underwater lagoon. This had been trumped over by water, and the art department, and a hundred and fifty extras dressed as the homeless in New York in 1985, and mole people who lived in the subway. And so, it was full of just crap on the floor, and I’m just rolling around in it, and losing my mind in it, punching the air, punching a puppet, then punching the air, and fighting myself, essentially. I felt like it was a very odd, weird version of Fight Club, really, for a brief moment in that story, but again, just a weirdly enjoyable thing to try and pull off, to drag yourself into the air, throw yourself backwards, and use forces that aren’t there to create a reality. That’s what we do for a living. So, it was fun.

Gaby Hoffmann Enjoys the Longer Period of Time to Play a Character in a TV Series

Image courtesy of Netflix

Gaby, you’ve been part of some really interesting stories, in recent years, for television, from Girls to Transparent to Winning Time, and now with this series. Do you prefer the opportunity that provides you, being able to live in a character for many more hours than you would in a film, or has that just been where the stories are that you’ve wanted to tell?

HOFFMANN: Yeah, it’s where a lot of the really good writing is, and the good storytelling is these days. I do enjoy playing a character for a long period of time. It’s a different experience. It’s also a different experience with your collaborators. You get to become a family and you get to deepen your relationships. That’s one of the most beautiful parts about what we get to do. We really get to know each other in an intimate way in unusual circumstances, especially when it goes on for years. Jay [Duplass] and Amy [Landecker], who played my brother and sister on Transparent, are legitimately my brother and sister now. So, it really can be a wonderful experience. Even the five or six months this was, that’s a nice chunk of time to get to explore something. So, I really feel grateful for this new – and I know it’s not new anymore – Golden Age of Television.

It certainly feels like you needed some extra time to unpeel the many layers of the emotions of these characters.

HOFFMAN: There’s only so much that you can do and do well in an hour and a half or two hours, especially to explore multiple characters, in some capacity. It’s maybe a little bit more limited for the supporting roles, but you get to dig into more than just your hero’s true psychology in a way that I think is really exciting and, of course, much more true to a lived experience. It’s very cool.

Benedict Cumberbatch Says Every Experience Working with Wes Anderson is a Unique One

Image via Netflix

Benedict, to briefly veer off the topic of this show and onto something else you have on Netflix, with the Wes Anderson shorts, how was your experience working with and being directed by him, in that kind of magical world with those magical words that you were given? Did that also feel like a very unique experience?

CUMBERBATCH: Yes, is the short answer. I think every experience with Wes is a unique experience, and I’ve just had another. He’s just an extraordinary auteur and cineaste, and a crater of good taste that feels his own, as well as borrowed and inspired by his heroes. It’s a unique experience to be on a Wes Anderson set and literally to step through those sets. With the layers of Henry Sugar, we were shifting between narration and character, and you’re literally walking through scenic flats that are flying up, you’re ripping off costumes that have pajamas underneath the dinner jacket, you’re being handed chips and walking through a lobby, and then going to play black jack a table with Ben Kingsley being a croupier. It is Adam Stockhausen’s brilliant world and Sanjay [Sami]’s operation of this camera and Wes going, “Okay, I think we’ve got it. Let’s do one more for the fun of it,” and it’s the 47th take of that much dialogue. It was the most extraordinary brain gym I’ve had since doing the Sherlock deduction scenes for that series. It was a wonderful thing to be in and a wonderful feeling to do. It was difficult as hell, real tummy-rubbing, head-patting stuff. But again, another reason to get out of bed in the morning. It was fantastic and I adore him. I adore him as a person to be around, to watch, to learn from, and just to be a friend of. What a privilege. And to do it again recently, literally last week, was amazing.

What is the most unexpected thing about working with the puppets and having to puppeteer a puppet? Was it anything like you thought it would be?

CUMBERBATCH: No. Yes and no. I suppose I’d done a little bit of it, just to amuse my boys at home. Not as research, but just lurking about, as someone does as a dad. I tell you what, there’s a very technical thing, which is quite boring, but I’ll be quick about it. You’re watching your performance. You’re watching as the camera is shooting there, but the image is reversed. Left is right, and right is left. All of us conceded defeat on that one. We could do a lot in a short space of time. My God, the other actors in the Good Day Sunshine crew were so committed and so brilliant. I was the one who went, “Okay, hands up. I don’t have as much rehearsal time as them. We really need to cheat this. Can we just have it normally, so we don’t have to do that bit of math in our head?” Even so, just to be able to get it moving at the same time as your mouth, and choosing which words to talk, and what of a very long word, like disestablishmentarianism, you could or couldn’t to do with a puppet was really important. We were doing that a lot, at dinner and at various social gatherings, and it was weird. I haven’t done that for a year. It takes a lot. We had really, really experienced, brilliant people, both operating puppets and teaching us how to do it, so it was a joy.

