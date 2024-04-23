The Big Picture Benedict Cumberbatch takes on a haunting role in the upcoming miniseries Eric, portraying a grief-stricken father desperate to find his missing son.

Benedict Cumberbatch is ready to portray one of the most haunted characters of his career, and Total Film has shared a new image from Eric, the upcoming miniseries that will allow the performer to step into the shoes of a man looking for someone who has already been lost. The project created by Abi Morgan will follow Vincent, Cumberbatch's character, as he's convinced that his missing son's puppet will help him be reunited with his child. However, after the loss of his son, Vincent falls into a substance addiction, making him an unreliable narrator for his own quest of getting his son home.

The new image from Eric shows Cumberbatch in front of a wall featuring a wide variety of artistic designs, which makes sense considering how Vincent is a puppeteer in New York City. The cast for the upcoming miniseries also includes Gaby Hoffman, Jeff Hephner and Phoebe Nicholls. Hoffman recently starred as Claire Rothman in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, the television series that gave audiences a unique perspective on how the legendary basketball team lived outside the courts more than four decades ago. Hoffman will be portraying Cassie Anderson in Eric, as Vincent tries to find out what actually happened to his son.

Before he was cast as the artist haunted by a loss in his family, Cumberbatch appeared in projects such as The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and The Book of Clarence. The actor also returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe a couple of times in What If...? and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel that saw the titular hero trying to stop Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) from capturing America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) in order to find variants of her children in different dimensions. As Vincent, Cumberbatch will embark on a unpredictable journey that might be darker than what audiences are expecting.

Who Is Behind 'Eric'

The haunting story of a mourning father attempting to get his son back from Eric was created by Abi Morgan, with Lucy Forbes remaining as the only director attached to the project. Time will tell if other filmmakers will bring Vincent's story to life, but when it comes to Forbes, she previously worked in titles such as The End of the F***ing World and In My Skin, the television series that followed the young Bethan (Gabrielle Creevy) as she tired to hide her complicated life from people at her school.

You can check out the first image from Eric above, ahead of the miniseries' release on May 30.