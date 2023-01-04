It seems Benedict Cumberbatch is ready to return to the small screen. Variety is reporting that the Doctor Strange star is in “final talks” to star in an upcoming Netflix limited series. The series, titled Eric, comes from the Emmy-winning writer Abi Morgan.

Set in 1980s New York, Eric would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, a successful puppet maker, and puppeteer. Vincent is on top of the world, and his career, as he works as the lead designer and puppeteer on the most popular children’s show in America. However, it all comes tumbling down when his son, Edgar, mysteriously disappears. Afterward, Vincent’s life begins to completely fall apart, and he soon finds himself living on the street with a substance addiction. But, Vincent pulls himself together and sets off on a journey to find his son with the help of his only friend left: Eric, the seven-foot-tall blue puppet. Cumberbatch is the only known actor in talks to star at this time.

In recent years, Cumberbatch has become a blockbuster movie star, starring as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, many fans remember first discovering him on the small screen in the BBC drama Sherlock, where he played the titular detective. He also starred in the Showtime drama Patrick Melrose, which earned him an Emmy nomination. His other notable roles include films like Star Trek Into Darkness, 1917, and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. Additionally, he earned Academy Award nominations for his performances in The Imitation Game and The Power of the Dog. He can next be seen in the upcoming Wes Anderson film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Image via Marvel

Morgan will also be executive producing the series alongside writing it. She is best known for writing critically acclaimed films like Shame, The Iron Lady, and Suffragette. She also won an Emmy for her writing on The Hour, a BBC drama she created, and won a BAFTA for the miniseries Sex Traffic and the TV movie White Girl.

The six-episode series is set to be directed by Lucy Forbes. Forbes has previously directed multiple episodes of series like The End of the F***ing World, This Is Going to Hurt, and In My Skin. Eric will be executive produced by Morgan, Jane Featherstone, Lucy Dyke, and Carolyn Strauss.

Stay tuned to Collider as more information about the upcoming limited series, and Cumberbatch's involvement, becomes available.