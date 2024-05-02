The Big Picture Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Eric as a grief-stricken father searching for his missing son on the dangerous streets of New York.

Featuring performances from Gaby Hoffman and McKinley Belcher III, the trailer gives a heart-wrenching glimpse into every parent's worst nightmare.

As Vincent copes with his son's disappearance, the lines between reality and fantasy blur in this gripping Netflix series created by Abi Morgan.

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) is spiraling deeper and deeper into a bottomless pit of grief and delusion in the first trailer for Netflix’s Eric. The series will follow a father’s unrelenting search for his son after he goes missing while walking to school on the dangerous streets of New York in the 1980s. Also featuring performances from Gaby Hoffmann (C’mon C’mon) and McKinley Belcher III (Mercy Street), the teaser is a direct look into every parent’s worst nightmare.

The first look wastes no time in digging into the drama that will unfold in Eric, as a bereft Vincent (Cumberbatch) sits in on a press conference and stares in disbelief while a police officer informs the media of his missing son, Edgar (Ivan Morris Howe). Gone for more than a day, the young boy simply vanished while on his walk to school - something that Vincent only feels more guilty about after being asked an unempathetic question by a member of the press. Set to the tune of ABBA’s “S.O.S.”, the trailer reveals the crippling heartache felt by Vincent and his wife (Hoffmann) as they work alongside a detective (Belcher III) in hopes of bringing their son back safely.

As the days march on with no leads, Vincent has an idea. He’s one of the city’s most notable puppeteers and the creator of the uber-popular kids show Good Day Sunshine. Knowing that his son will be watching wherever he is, Vincent designs a puppet based on one of Edgar’s drawings - a giant blue monster named Eric - to help bring him home. Perhaps it’s all the booze that Vincent’s using to cope or maybe the lines of reality are blurring into the fantastical, but by the end of the teaser, Eric isn’t just a puppet anymore, but a living being - even if it’s just in Vincent’s mind.

Who’s Behind ‘Eric’?

Known for her work as a writer on TV projects like The Split, River, and Birdsong, as well as behind films such as Suffragette and The Invisible Woman, Abi Morgan is the brain behind Netflix’s upcoming series as both its creator and writer. BAFTA recipient, Lucy Forbes, adds Eric to her long list of directorial projects, which have previously included This Is Going to Hurt and The End of the F***ing World. Forbes also serves as an executive producer alongside Morgan, Cumberbatch, Jane Featherstone, and Lucy Dyke, with Holly Pullinger producing.

You can watch the trailer for Eric below and watch the lines blur between reality and fiction when the six-episode series arrives on Netflix on May 30.

Eric (2024) Vincent, a grief-stricken father whose son goes missing, finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under Edgar's bed. Cast Benedict Cumberbatch , Gaby Hoffman , Jeff Hephner , McKinley Belcher III , Amy Louise Pemberton , Donald Sage Mackay , Erika Soto , John Doman Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Abi Morgan

