Summary Eric Winter discusses his portrayal of Tim Bradford over the last seven seasons of The Rookie.

Winter talks about Tim's relationship with Lucy and what he hopes to see for his character.

Winter also revealed an almost-cameo with an NBA player and what Tim's musical song would be.

The Rookie Season 7 is right around the corner, and it's officially time to get back to the Mid-Wilshire Division. Last season left things on a chaotic note as we saw the escape of multiple criminals, not to mention the fact that Nolan (Nathan Fillion) actually got shot. But notably, and heartbreakingly, one of the biggest twists of Season 6 involved the fan-favorite ship of Chenford. While we got to finally see what it would be like for Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) to be in a relationship, that joy was quickly cut short when deadly dealings with Ray Watkins (David Dastmalchian), a ghost from Tim's past comes back to haunt them — and just as the relationship was taking off, Tim broke it off with Lucy.

We spoke with Eric Winter about his character Tim and The Rookie in an exclusive interview, first looking back at what he's most proud of in this long-running series. While spoilers for how Chenford may or may not get together were off the table, Winter reflected on how he thinks Lucy affects Tim while also looking into the future at an ideal scenario he'd like to act out for his character. The Rookie is also known for its plethora of celebrity cameos, and Winter teased an almost cameo that would have featured a famous NBA ball player. Finally, Tim will be training a new officer this season, and Winter discussed his approach to training and how it differs from someone like Nolan. Watch the full interview with Winter in our video player above, or read the transcript below.

Eric Winter Looks Back on Chenford and Playing Tim Bradford

"She's just a special character who brings out a lot of the trust and fun in the relationship."

COLLIDER: I am very excited to speak with you about Season 7, but it's been seven seasons. I want to know what, for you, is the biggest accomplishment that you're proud of for playing your character? Something that you look back on that you're like, “That was great. That nails it?”

ERIC WINTER: For me, I can just say being able to navigate Tim's development over the seven seasons. It's been handed to me in a great way by these writers, and I'm very proud of the way I've been able to portray it and play his journey while still staying true to who Tim is but also showing a bit of what's on the inside and how much he cares.

What do you think it is about Lucy that makes Tim a better person? What does she bring out in him that you think is different from somebody else?

WINTER: It's a great question. I think she's been one of the ones that's really earned his trust first, and broken down his walls very carefully. It's very calculated the way she's managed to get him to open up. It hasn't been forced. I think the things that she's gone through on the job has also been something he's taken very personal because he cares so much about his rookies, and it's sort of opened up those doors to communication, which he swore he'd never do again with somebody on the job, and he does. She's just a special character who brings out a lot of the trust and fun in the relationship.

Is there an ideal storyline for Tim that you would like to explore, whether or not we see it on screen?

WINTER: I mean, I've said that a lot, to be honest. I’d love to meet Tim's mom. I think he has a different relationship with his mom, clearly, than he had with his dad. It was a very toxic relationship with his father. I think he's obviously close to his sister. I believe that that family unit with his mom would be a fun thing to explore at a dinner. Maybe or maybe not Lucy's there, just to embarrass Tim and dive into his past and that type of upbringing he had from that side.

Eric Winter Reveals an Almost-Cameo for 'The Rookie' & Tim's Career as a T.O.

"He was willing to do it because he's a fan of the show, and it didn't happen."

Your show has a lot of great cameos. Do you have an ideal cameo that you would be like, “I want this person?”

WINTER: We have one coming on this episode, but I can't say who it is. So, there goes that. I can't spoil it, but I have a great cameo coming on. We almost got Shaq years ago, which I was excited about, and I was trying to work it out with a friend. He was willing to do it because he's a fan of the show, and it didn't happen. So, that's the one I'd still like to see happen. But we always have great cameos. We honestly do.

What do you think makes Tim such a good T.O.? Because in this season, he gets a new rookie, and the rookie is a previous cop from Texas. What do you think about him defines him as a T.O.?

WINTER: If he's tough on you, you're going to be tough on the job in the best way possible. You're going to care about the job. You're going to respect the job. It's no-nonsense. He takes his career very seriously. Everybody has a different way of training, for sure. I mean, Nolan does a great job as a T.O., and he does it his own way, which I think is awesome to see those two points of view. But Tim just feels like, “If you can handle it from me, you can handle it from anybody, and you'll be the best you can be out on the street, and you'll be able to think fast.”

I think he's definitely one of the tougher TOs if you compare it to Nolan.

WINTER: For sure.

What Is Tim Bradford's Musical Episode Song?

With these procedural shows, every once in a while you get a musical episode, and I don't know if that's in the books, but what would be Tim's song be? Do you think that he would solo or if he sang one with Lucy?

WINTER: I mean, “I came in like a wrecking ball.” I don't know.

Would he be sitting on a wrecking ball?

WINTER: Oh, god. Maybe.

The Rookie Season 7 premieres January 7, 2025 on ABC. You can watch all previous episodes on Hulu in the U.S.

