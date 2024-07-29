This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Heartbreaking news as MadTV and Survivor's Remorse star Erica Ash passes away at 46.

Confirmation from friend Loni Love on Instagram leaves fans in mourning.

Ash's talent shines through her work on MadTV and in We Have a Ghost, leaving a lasting impact.

The entertainment world is saddened by the loss of actress and comedian Erica Ash, who has passed away at the age of 46. Known for her varied roles in television, film, and theatre, Ash brought a unique blend of humour and talent to her performances. The news of her passing was confirmed by fellow comedian and friend Loni Love, who shared the announcement on social media. Love wrote in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram that Ash was "talented and hilarious", and her post included several photos of her and Ash, capturing moments from Ash's appearance on The Real, which Love co-hosted.

"I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ash's passing... Erica was talented and hilarious, whether it was on the show Survivor's Remorse or MADtv, she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there... now she's gone. My sincere condolences to her family and fans."

BET also honoured Ash, highlighting her roles in the legal drama In Contempt and the reality spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood. "Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46," the caption read. "Known for being witty and funny, Erica starred in several BET projects... We send our deepest condolences to her parents, siblings, friends, and family."

Erica Ash Remembered

Born on 19 September 1977 in Florida, Erica Ash initially set her sights on a career in medicine. After graduating from Emory University, where she explored her artistic talents, she planned to attend medical school. However, her passion for the arts led her to shift her focus, eventually moving to Europe to sing backup for various performers.